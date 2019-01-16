Manny Machado’s agent says reports of White Sox offer are ‘completely wrong’

The reported details of the White Sox’ offer to top free agent Manny Machado are “completely wrong,” Machado’s agent, Dan Lozano, said in a strong statement released Wednesday.

Lozano took the step of reaching out to reporters after what he deemed “inaccurate and reckless” reports over the past few days pegged different term lengths and dollar figures for what the Sox have offered the power-hitting infielder.

“I have known Bob Nigtengale and Buster Olney for many years and have always had a good professional relationship with both. But their recent reporting, like many other rumors in the past several months, have been inaccurate and reckless when it comes to Manny Machado,” Lozano said.

“I don’t know if their sources are blatantly violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement by intentionally misleading them to try and affect negotiations through the public or are just flat out lying to them for other reasons. But the truth is that their reports on the details of the White Sox level of interest in Manny are completely wrong.”

Olney, who works for ESPN, reported Wednesday that the Sox had offered a seven-year, $175 million deal to Machado, two days after USA Today’s Nightengale reported the deal was for seven years. Other reports pegged the length at eight years and payout at $250 million, adding more uncertainty to the situation.

Lozano continued in his statement to say that such reports are “a disservice to baseball fans everywhere.”

“I am well aware that the entire baseball universe; fans, players, teams and media members alike; are staved for information about this free agent market for all players, including Manny,” Lozano said. “But I am not going to continue to watch the press be manipulated into tampering with, not just my client, but all of these players’ livelihoods as they have doing this entire offseason. The absence of new information to report is no excuse to fabricate “news” or regurgitate falsehoods without even attempting to confirm their validity and it is a disservice to baseball fans everywhere when the media does just that.”

“Moving forward, I will continue to respect the CBA’s prohibition on negotiations through the media, and hope that others would do the same.”

Lozano, the founder of MVP Sports Group, represents many of the game’s biggest names, including Machado, Joey Votto and Josh Donaldson.