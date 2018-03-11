One shining moment: Match set, Loyola to face Miami in first round

Loyola celebrated at Gentile Arena Sunday when the basketball team found out it was facing Miami in the first round of March Madness. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

After a grueling week-long boot camp in September, the Loyola men’s basketball team walked into the Damen Student Center theatre and coach Porter Moser had “One Shining Moment” blaring over the speakers.

“[It was to] let them know all their hard work, your blood, sweat, tears, your aches and pains, it’s for a goal,” Moser said. “It’s to get the program where it hasn’t been for 33 years.”

Six months later, the Ramblers heard that song once again, but this time, it wasn’t to fuel their motivation.

Moser folded his hands and eagerly leaned forward in his chair located center stage in Gentile Arena Sunday. Donte Ingram sat to his right, Ben Richardson to his left.

As the clock was winding down for TBS’s Selection Sunday Show to start, players snapped selfies and joked with one another, but Moser’s eyes were fixated on the big screen.

For the first time since 1985, the Ramblers are going to the Big Dance.

When No. 11 Loyola was announced to play No. 6 University of Miami in the first round of March Madness Thursday in Dallas, the entire arena erupted with joy. Ingram grabbed senior forward Aundre Jackson’s leg and yelled, “Man, you’re going home.”

Jackson, who is from Dallas, called his mom while he was still on stage to tell her the news.

“It’s so surreal,” Moser said. “I’ve taped the selection show and showed it to my players over the years as the motivation like this has got to be us … And to sit there actually and do it, we were pinching ourselves up there. No more motivation this is real, that’s our name.

“Daydreaming is one thing,” Moser continued. “But having a vision and getting after it and working after it is another. This wasn’t daydreaming. This was a group of people with a vision and working unbelievably hard to get there, and I’m so proud of this group.”

While players were still celebrating on the court, assistant coaches beelined to their office and began downloading film on Miami.

Loyola’s work isn’t finished.

Unlike most coaches and players who view the postseason as a fresh start or a new season, Moser has instilled a sort of no finish line mentality into his team and has repeatedly stressed that the team needs to keep its momentum ramped up.

Clayton Custer and Marques Townes are the only two players at Loyola with NCAA-Tournament experience. Custer, who leads the Ramblers in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game this year, played his freshman season (2014-15) at Iowa State. Townes was a member of Fairleigh Dickinson University’s team, which made the tournament in 2016.

Having been there and done that, Townes cautioned his team to not lose focus on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“I just want to play and have us play how we have been all year,” Townes said. “It’s going to be a little different scenario now because if you play, it could be our last game. I just tell them now, ‘You just got to play your hearts out like it’s your last game because it could be our last one.'”

Moser hopes his team remembers this feeling, but come Monday, he wants their focus to be locked in on preparing for Miami.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney