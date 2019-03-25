Mark Zagunis on breaking camp with Cubs: ‘I get chills just thinking about it’

MESA, Ariz. — Outfielder Mark Zagunis has done the roster math like everyone else since the Cubs optioned Ian Happ to the minors Saturday.

But the 12th man left in camp for 12 non-pitching jobs was making no assumptions a day ahead of the Cubs breaking camp to head to Texas for the regular-season opener Thursday.

‘‘Obviously, I’m still here,’’ Zagunis said. ‘‘I’m just having fun, and hopefully I’ll break with the team.’’

Zagunis, who has had two brief big-league stints before an impressive showing this spring, will make his first Opening Day roster, barring a last-minute acquisition of a big-league hitter.

Mark Zagunis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

‘‘I get chills just thinking about it,’’ Zagunis said. ‘‘I worked really hard and just hope I make the Opening Day roster.’’

Zagunis, who has shown strong on-base ability throughout his minor-league career, was hampered by shoulder and wrist injuries last season that sapped his power. But good health and tweaks to his swing to help him lift and drive the ball have opened eyes on the big-league staff.

‘‘I [told] him, ‘You’ve had the camp that everybody’s told us that you’re capable of,’ ’’ manager Joe Maddon said. ‘‘It’s just like [minor-league] managers have described him during the seasons, which we have not had a chance to see yet.

‘‘His at-bats have been fabulous, plus the power, how hard he’s hitting the ball,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘And then he’s accepting his walks. I think his mind has finally arrived here.’’

Zagunis, 26, suggested it’s at least as physical as it is mental.

‘‘This is the first time probably in two years I feel back to myself, healthy,’’ he said. ‘‘I got in good shape this offseason, made a few swing changes, and I think it’s going to really benefit me.’’

Either way, he did all that could have been asked this spring.

‘‘We’ll see how this all plays out the next couple of days,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘But he has put himself in a good position.’’

For starters

Maddon confirmed what seemed obvious: Right-hander Yu Darvish is the Cubs’ No. 2 starter as the season opens, barring a setback with the blister on his right ringer finger that appears to have calloused.

That means the pitching matchups for the opening series against the Rangers in Texas will look like this: left-hander Jon Lester vs. left-hander Mike Minor on Thursday, Darvish vs. right-hander Edinson Volquez on Saturday and left-hander Cole Hamels vs. right-hander Lance Lynn on Sunday.

This and that

Maddon said he’s waiting for the reports on the Rangers before plotting his lineups for the opening series, but look for center fielder Albert Almora Jr. to lead off against Minor, with Ben Zobrist possibly being used as the designated hitter.

• Maddon also sounded as though he is leaning toward batting the pitcher eighth when the National League part of the season starts Monday in Atlanta.