MRI reveals no serious injury to hamstring for Cubs second baseman Javy Baez

MESA, Ariz. – Second baseman Javy Baez had an MRI on the left hamstring he hurt in Thursday’s game, and results showed no serious damage.

“It’s very minimal,” said manager Joe Maddon, who predicted a return to the lineup toward the middle or end of next week. “This is a precautionary tale right now.”

Baez said he felt tightness in the hamstring his first few steps out of the box when he hit a double in the second inning Thursday. He coasted into second, tried to stretch the muscle and then left the game with the trainer.

“It’s something we don’t want to press on right now,” said Maddon, who wants Baez to continue to take batting practice and grounders up to his comfort level in the days leading up to his return.

“I told him, `Take your time, be careful, but if you feel good enough, I’d still like to se you out there moving because you’re really clicking right now,’ “ Maddon added. “And you don’t want him to lose that feel.”

