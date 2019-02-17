How to watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James will try to win his fourth ASG MVP trophy this weekend. | AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Basketball’s biggest stars will face off in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

For the second year in a row, the league has bailed on the classic East vs. West format in favor of letting two players – in this case, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – select their own teams in a fantasy draft of 24 All-Stars.

Team LeBron’s starting lineup will feature Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, Rockets guard James Harden and Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, in addition to James. Anthony Davis, who could be LeBron’s teammate in L.A. eventually, is part of a bench that includes Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Team Giannis boasts a similarly stacked starting lineup with Antekounmpo joined by 76ers big man Joel Embiid, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Thunder forward Paul George and Hornets guard Kemba Walker. Their bench includes Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Nikola Jokic and Khris Middleton.

Last year’s All-Star Game, the first in the current format, saw Team LeBron beat Team Stephen, 148-145. James won his third All-Star Game MVP honors by recording 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the victory.

Coverage of the game begins on TNT at 7 p.m. CT and tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

How to watch 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Time: 7 p.m. CT coverage starts, 7:30 p.m. CT tip-off

TV: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT