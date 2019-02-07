NBA trade deadline tracker 2019: Every completed deal in one place

One of the biggest days on the calendar for NBA fans is here: the trade deadline. At 2 p.m. CT Thursday afternoon, teams will no longer be able to complete trades until the offseason. It’s the last chance for contenders to make roster upgrades and struggling teams to sell off pieces to keep building for the future.

Much of the focus throughout the day will be on what happens with Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, who requested a trade out of New Orleans in January. New Orleans has held firm in not moving too quickly to acquiesce the All-Star’s demands, and it could always wait until the summer to make a move. Still, the Lakers, Knicks and others have been trying to get a deal done now rather than wait until the Celtics are eligible to make a run in the offseason.

Several other big deals were completed prior to Thursday, including the Bulls’ acquisition of Otto Porter Jr. in exchange for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis. The Knicks moved on from All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis by sending him to Dallas. The 76ers also made another big move by sending several pieces to the Clippers for a package led by high-scoring forward Tobias Harris.

There are still a lot of players available as of Thursday morning, so there should be more action from here. We’ll be updating this post through the afternoon with the latest deals reported or announced as completed.

Anthony Davis is the biggest name on the trade market before Thursday's deadline. | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

2019 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 6

Bulls acquire: Otto Porter Jr.

Wizards acquire: Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis

Morris to Pelicans

Pelicans acquire: Markieff Morris, 2023 second-round pick

Wizards acquire: Wes Johnson

76ers acquire: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott

Clippers acquire: Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, two second-round picks

Barnes to Kings

Kings acquire: Harrison Barnes

Mavericks acquire: Justin Jackson, Zach Randolph

Johnson, Ellington to Suns

Suns acquire: Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington

Heat acquire: Ryan Anderson

Richardson to 76ers

76ers acquire: Malachi Richardson, 2022 second-round pick, rights to Emir Preldzic

Raptors acquire: Cash considerations

Bullock to Lakers

Lakers acquire: Reggie Bullock

Pistons acquire: Svi Mykhailiuk, second-round pick