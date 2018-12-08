New coach Jim Boylen continues doing things his way as Bulls lose by 56

So far Jim Boylen has run his team through back-to-back two-and-a-half hour practices, a 90-minute shootaround, implemented suicides in practice because of what he deemed “poor conditioning,’’ and then twice during Saturday’s franchise-worst 56-point blowout loss to Boston, subbed his entire starting unit out because of what he felt was a “embarrassing’’ play.

All of this in just his first six days on the job.

In what will either turn out to be the most unorthodox stroke of genius seen by a Bulls coach in years or simply lead to a mass mutiny, Boylen without question is doing it his way, and made that clear after the 133-77 loss at the United Center.

“I think your play is embarrassing,’’ Boylen responded, when asked about the fine line of benching his starters to send a message and flat-out just embarrassing professional players. “Me subbing them is saving them. Maybe we saved them. The pro player thing, this is basketball. This is about honoring the game and doing the right things. I worked for Gregg Popovich, he subbed five guys a ton of times. No one says a word to him about it.

“Embarrassment is not giving the effort in that Bulls uniform … We’ve got a long way to go.’’

Boylen – now 1-2 since taking over for Fred Hoiberg on Monday – said the second benching was “premeditated’’ so that he could have his team ready for a Sunday practice.

“I play them more, we lose [Saturday], and then we can’t practice [Sunday],’’ Boylen said. “We double lose, and we don’t have time to do that.’’

No one will argue that the start against the Celtics (15-10) was beyond awful. Falling behind 17-0 off the tip is never a good way to show the front office that they’ve recaptured the “spirit and energy.’’

Those were the two buzzwords used in the Hoiberg firing, with the organization seeing a lack of it far too often this season.

Trailing 64-43 at the half, however, the starters were back in there to try and make things right, and after getting outscored just 5-3 to start the third, Boylen pulled them again. That one would seemingly be a bit more difficult to explain.

Not for Boylen.

For the players?

“It is what it is,’’ Zach LaVine said. “We’ve got to do what he says.’’

LaVine was then asked about that fine line between embarrassing them and teaching them, and seemed to pick a side.

“We put a lot of hard work into this,’’ LaVine said. “I get up and compete every day, regardless of what the score is I want to get out there and compete, but obviously we didn’t get a chance to do that and we saw what happened.

“I felt embarrassed. Wish I was out there competing. … It sucks. Sometimes you feel like you didn’t do anything wrong. We got blitzed to come out, obviously he didn’t like that. That happens in the NBA sometimes. We responded in the second quarter … I don’t know. I do not know.’’

It wasn’t all bad for Boylen and the Bulls on Saturday.

While the organization continued being extra cautious with Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee), there is growing momentum that both could return to the rotation on Monday.

At least Portis is feeling that way.

“I’ve felt to this point, I feel I did everything,’’ Portis said. “I checked every box. Being injured for the first time is hard for me. I want to play Monday. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Hopefully I can get out there and play.’’