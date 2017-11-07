Perch, lakers, whitefish: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

A few more hints of perch coming in come for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Larry Jennings messaged the photo above and this note:

Wet foggy weekend didn’t slow down the Perch, or the Perch fishermen! Fish were hitting on every cast on the south side peers and harbors this weekend

The Midwest Fishing Report for Chicago fishing appears in a condensed form Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

As noted above from Larry Jennings over the weekend and from Glen at The Anglers Outlet on Friday, perch are coming in at the Southeast Side spots.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Perch bite 89 all thru to 95th decent must sort for keepers but fair action xl fatheads and regular fatheads on crappie rigs or perch fly rigs in white or orange color has been good.

AREA LAKES

Still a few trying for trout, others are after crappie. I expect the crappie bite for those braving the weather to be something through the weekend.

As to bass, Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of the past week’s fishing. Area Lakes- water levels are up and clarity down from the week’s rain. Focus on outside weedlines for bass. Best bait has been a bitsy bug jig tipped with a 4 inch chigger craw. Key is to work the bait as slow as possible. Best time has been early afternoon hours. TTYL

— Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

INLAND TROUT: Several weeks in and not many left, but some are still trying. Those 16 and older need a fishing license and an inland trout stamp. Click here for the general statewide press release on inland trout. Here are the sites in northeast Illinois:

Cook County: Axehead, Belleau, Busse North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake; DuPage: Silver, Pickerel, Grove; Kankakee: Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; Kendall: Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; Lake: Sand at Illinois Beeach SP, Banana; McHenry: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; Will: Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Capt. Chris Taurisano of T-Bone Guide Service messaged the photo of the big walleye, nearly 28 inches and estimated at near 8 pounds, with this note:

We’re definitely seeing a lot more of these kind of fish here

Arden Katz said lots of white bass (to 15 inches) are being caught on Bluff and crappie are picking up in 15-20 feet; water cooled to mid-40s.

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine said muskie guys are trying with smaller suckers; walleye are going in 8-14 feet on the first break on Marie; crappie, bluegill and perch are going in harbor areas; yellow bass have been good on Spring.

LOCK/DRAWDOWN: The Stratton Lock is closed for the season; and drawdown begins. For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River report Not much of a report I was not on the water last week took some time off to get caught up and arrange things for the winter season. I am going to open water fish throughout the winter on our river systems. As I write this the boat is hooked up and ready headed out for a trip on the Chicago River. I will post water weather and fishing conditions tonight on my facebook page Pat Harrison Outdoors – Fishing Adventures I will be back out on a regular basis for the next couple months have a Great week. Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Marcus Benesch sent this:

Dale, Well water temps really fell off the table with the below average weather we’ve been having. I’ve been fishing mostly 43-45 degree water. Largemouth bass are still biting ripple shads or finesse jigs. Pike have slowed some, but still offer the best bite up and down the river on slow cranks or jerk baits. I was bass fishing the other day and ran into a huge bowfin. Probably one of biggest to date on the Des Plaines. Definitely a photo worthy fish for me, and definitely not a “trash fish”. Marcus Benesch Gurnee

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Closed, shore fishing reopens Dec. 26. EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the year. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on some closing dates Downstate:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – -Bait Shop Fall Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 Days

And LAST DAY BAIT SHOP OPEN is Oct. 1 4 th (Depending on bait supply) – Boat Rental Fall Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. SAT. & SUN. ONLY

– BOAT RENTAL will CLOSE for the season Oct. 8th

– – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES – Lakes are CLOSED for the Season McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 POWERTON LAKE – WINTER HOURS (Oct. 1st – April 30th): 8am – 4pm

– THIS LAKE WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING ON OCT. 21 th (Last day for Boat fishing will be Oct. 20 th) and CLOSES TO SHORE FISHING and ALL FISHING ON OCT. 2 8 th (Last day for Shore fishing is Oct. 2 7th )

and REOPENS TO SHORE FISHING ONLY ON DEC. 2 6 t h AND NO BOAT FISHING till FEB. 15th – – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay. The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Mark O’Neill posted on this report on his Lake Geneva fishing page of his

structure-fishing.com site:

11/5/17 The weather cooperated today with the rain holding off as we had overcast skies and calm wind conditions. Still a number of boats out on the water, but not many of the pleasure boaters cruising around to speak of. Honestly, one could not have asked for a better day on the water for November. Many docks still in the water including the Williams Bay municipal piers, which are usually one of the last ones to come out. The fish cooperated as well, did not catch big numbers of fish, but did catch some quality fish. Largest in the boat was a 21 inch SMB that came in right at 5 pounds with a few others in the 19 inch plus range. Fish seem to still be scattered, but did notice some smaller groups starting to gather up. As always, I am using my Lowrance electronics to find a reason to fish a particular area or not, if I see no reason to fish there, I move on. In both cases with the fish shown below, I clearly saw both of these fish on my Lowrance seconds before they hit my bait.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check fishing status at B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa, where hours are now in the morning.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

When water levels ok in creeks steelhead action good on voodoo jigs tipped with beemoth or spawn saks on plain hook few being had on inline spinners.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Staff at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf said there was some good smallmouth and walleye action over the weekend; river is fishable but stained; most anglers continue to focus on trout in Rock Creek.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

CHICAGO: Cory Gecht at Park Bait said there’s been a few steelhead at Diversey.

WAUKEGAN: Lori Ralph at The Salmon Stop texted the photo to the left and this note on Sunday:

Today’s catch, we limited on lake trout.

SALMON SNAGGING: Snagging season on the Illinois lakefront is open in four places. The daily bag is five total of Chinook and/or coho. Here are the details from the fishing regs booklet:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the

following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through

December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200

feet of a moored watercraft or as posted:

A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the

southern end of the Lagoon.

B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only).

C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area.

D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for the year.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Closed for the year, except Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

A firm cold stretch with some snow and wind mixed in has marked the arrival of Novemberrrrr! Skim ice on small ponds is showing and water temps continue to fall. Large to mid-sized lakes reporting surface temps of 41-46 degrees. Smaller lakes below the 40 degree mark. Musky: Good – Action on suckers always best at this time of year, but deep cranks accounting for some nice fish, as well as, gliders and jerks. Most fish found along outside weed edges of 18-26’. Working windward shorelines of gravel where Ciscos and Whitefish to be spawning also good locations. Walleye: Fair – The few anglers vying for a last minute Walleye meal doing best on Jigging Raps or vertical jigging gravel hump bases in 22-38’ of water, some deeper. There is usually a decent bite on smaller lakes that don’t have depth up in the shallows at this time of year. Fish the wind and soft bottom shorelines. Rut in in full swing, as long as you’re not in a “wolf” zone, deer movement has been good. This week’s cold will continue to push temps down, highs in low 30’s with lows in low 20’s. Next week highs forecasted for low 40’s, but night time temps may neutralize any day time gains. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

EAGLE RIVER: No update from B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Lake trout and some steelhead off Michigan city pier blade baits working best for lake trout chunk of skein or golden roach minnow under float ok for steelhead. When water levels ok in creeks steelhead action good on voodoo jigs tipped with beemoth or spawn saks on plain hook few being had on inline spinners. Crappie action been ok in deep river and burns ditch with minnows fishing the log jams and old piers when water is normal rain had it high for a couple days again. Potato creek and a lot of area lakes giving up crappie with this fall weather crappie minnows under a float best

David Martin Repya messaged the photo above and these notes:

whites and many lakers around m.c.

In Michigan City..Lakers and I am starting to catch whitefish on my single eggs…I think they followed the Lakers in to eat all the egg’s in the water

WILLOW SLOUGH: Boat fishing is closed for waterfowl seasons. LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Root River Report from the Wisconsin DNR has started again.

The Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report is generally posted on Tuesday and includes a Root River section. Click here for the stream flow update, which can be really important for how good the fishing is.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said whitefish were going good off the piers until the water warmed again; a few steelhead are in the lower river.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside is closed until ice fishing comes. Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont said walleye, which take sorting for keepers, are very good in areas up and down the river; a few white bass are still being caught. Water cools through the 40s.