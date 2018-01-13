Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy lauds Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen

Add Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to the list of those who are fans of Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen.

Before the Pistons’ game Saturday against the Bulls at the United Center, Van Gundy was asked what stands out about Markkanen’s game. He had no trouble finding things to praise.

‘‘He’s just so skilled for a guy his size,’’ Van Gundy said. ‘‘He shoots [the ball] from deep, can put it on the floor [and] has a little bit of a post-up game, and [he’s] a little bit better defensively than what people were saying about him coming out [of college].’’

Markkanen wasn’t the only Bulls player Van Gundy praised. He had a simple explanation for why the Bulls have improved since their 3-20 start.

‘‘A lot of talent,’’ Van Gundy said. ‘‘Markkanen is an outstanding player at [power forward], and [Kris] Dunn has played a lot better. [Denzel] Valentine, [Justin] Holiday, now they get [Zach] LaVine back. They’ve got a lot of talent. Robin Lopez and [Bobby] Portis have both played well up front. Just had a lot of guys playing extremely well.’’

Felder resurfaces

Guard Kay Felder, whom the Bulls waived Dec. 19, reportedly has agreed to terms on a two-way deal with the Pistons.

Felder appeared in 14 games for the Bulls, averaging 3.9 points.

‘‘Hopefully it’s a place he can stick,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

‘‘Kay’s a really tough-nosed kid. That’s great. I’m excited for him. I thought he did some good things for our team. Ultra-quick, bouncy, can get to the rim, a guy that can get it going.’’

