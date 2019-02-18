Position change? Yoan Moncada works exclusively at third base

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox more than hinted about a position change for Yoan Moncada since the end of last season. On first full-squad workout day at spring training Monday, they appeared to be all in on it.

Moncada worked exclusively at third in morning infield drills, with Yolmer Sanchez playing second. Sanchez, who can play third, second and shortstop, was the starting third baseman last season. Moncada played second all year, making 21 errors in 149 games.

“I feel good at third base,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo before taking the field. “[Sunday] was my second day taking ground balls. I like that position and with more repetitions I will feel even better.

“I’m just here to help the team in whatever capacity they give me.”

Yoan Moncada takes ground balls during infield drills at White Sox spring training Monday. Shortstop Tim Anderson is at left. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Moncada played third base when he broke into the majors with the Red Sox two seasons ago. With No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft Nick Madrigal in the wings potentially for a 2020 arrival, a future configuration of Moncada at third, Tim Anderson at shortstop and Madrigal at second might be in the works.

The wild card in all of it is free agent third baseman/shortstop Manny Machado, whom the Sox are pursuing. If Machado is landed and plays third, Moncada would probably play second. Machado at shortstop and Anderson to second is another possibility, although Anderson has no experience there. Seeing Moncada exclusively at third may be speaking volumes about the Sox’ chances of reeling in Machado.

In any case, promoting flexibility for everyone is always a plus.

As for his offense, Moncada knows he has to cut down on his strikeouts. He fanned 217 times last season, prompting him to spend time here in November trying to fix things.