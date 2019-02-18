Like everyone else, Abreu waiting on decision from Manny Machado

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s hard not to talk about Manny Machado, even though he’s not here, and may not be.

“Honestly talking, I think everyone in every organization is talking about him,” White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu said before the team’s first full-squad workout of spring training Monday. “Just to have the chance to have him as a teammate or as a part of your organization. … But we don’t know where he is in his mind or his plan. We would like to have him, definitely.”

The sweepstakes for Machado, the coveted 26-year-old free agent being pursued by the Sox, are picking up steam with a reported offer of $250 million over eight years on the table from the Padres. Fans everywhere are refreshing Twitter feeds for updates knowing the Sox are in the mix and wondering how high they are willing to spend for Machado’s services.

“But if we don’t get him, I think we’re going to be OK, too,” Abreu said, speaking through translator Billy Russo, “because we have guys with talent that can play and that help this team to win games, too. It would be very good for us to have him, but if we don’t have him, then we will be good, too.”

Jose Abreu (right) talks to media with translator Billy Russo at the White Sox spring training facility Monday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

That remains to be seen. With Machado, the Sox in all likelihood are still not a contender for another season. If he doesn’t become a White Sox, it won’t be for lack of effort from Abreu, who was in on the organization’s meeting with Machado and manager Rick Renteria in December.

“It was good. It was an outstanding conversation,” Abreu said. “Ricky and I talked to him about the organization, our plan, what we want to accomplish here. And he got it. He understood that.

“Right now it’s just see and wait what his decision’s going to be. We talked with him, and he was open, we were open to all his questions. We answered them. I think it was a very, very good conversation.”

Abreu, the Sox’ two-team All-Star working under the organization’s biggest contract ever at six years, $68 million, wants to remain with the team past the expiration of that deal at the end of the season. He eluded the first question about that, but not the second.

“They are things that you can’t control,” he said. “But being on the inside of this [Sox rebuilding] process, you know that there are a few teams who are doing things the right way, and I would like to stay with this organization forever.”

Meanwhile, second baseman Yoan Moncada is working at third base in camp, a possible landing spot for him this season if Machado — a third baseman and shortstop — isn’t signed. With No. 4 overall draft pick Nick Madrigal coming down the pike to play second base, it makes sense to explore Moncada’s versatility.

“I feel good at third base,” Moncada said. “Yesterday was my second day taking groundballs. I like that position and with more repetitions I will feel even better.

“I’m just here to help the team in whatever capacity they give me.”