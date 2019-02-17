White Sox’ rival for Manny Machado gets down to business

Manny Machado hits a home run against the White Sox during the fourth inning on May 21, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The landscape of the White Sox’ pursuit of free agent Manny Machado is taking shape after the other prized 26-year-old free agent in the market, Bryce Harper, reportedly moved toward a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Just how close Harper is, and ultimately for how much money and how many years – USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Harper will receive more than the 10-year, $300 million deal he was offered by the Nationals during the season — remains to be seen. But with the Phillies viewed as perhaps the Sox’ strongest competition for Machado, Harper going to Philadelphia could help the Sox chances.

That said, the Padres are also in the hunt for Machado and appear willing to offer the $200 million-plus needed to fetch him. Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported their bid at $250 million for eight years.

The Sox have not been viewed as Machado’s top choice throughout a slow moving, drawn out free agency period, and they went into it months ago with a spending limit that ultimately could crimp their chances. The Padres were not viewed as Machado’s most desired destination as well, but like the Sox have a farm system promising hope for their future. And now they appear willing to spend what it will take.

Of course, it could now come down to how much Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is willing to spend. He put the first offer on the table for Machado, at $175 million, weeks ago.

The Sox had meetings with Harper and Machado but haven’t been linked to Harper, represented by Scott Boras, much since the Winter Meetings in December. They have remained more connected to Machado, represented by Dan Lozano, and traded for his brother-in-law Yonder Alonso and signed a good friend, Jon Jay, as enticements.