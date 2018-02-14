Really big pike on Bangs’ ice, really big blue on Powerton: Fishes of the Week

Warm water to hard water, FOTW come . . . a double this week.

Darryl Turner, the south suburban man great at catching blue catfish, caught and released this 35-pound blue Jan. 31 at Powerton Lake, the cooling lake by Pekin.

At the Walk on Water Ice Fishing Derby Saturday on Bangs Lake, Ron Carr caught the winning 41-inch northern pike, which organizer Brent Beckwith noted correctly is an “incredible fish for Illinois.’’

