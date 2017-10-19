Sights seen around Wrigley Field before Game 5 of NLCS

Baseball 10/19/2017, 07:05pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

Sights seen in and around Wrigley Field before Game 5 of the National League Championship Series:

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. (Getty Images)

Fans gather as the sun sets before Game 5. (Getty Images)

The Cubs’ Ben Zobrist cleans up after batting practice. (AP)

Kyle Schwarber gets ready to take batting practice. (AP)

Addison Russell. (AP)

Cubs first base coach Brandon Hyde works out before Game 5. (AP)

A fan holds a sign as she arrives at Wrigley Field before Game 5. (AP)

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan waits outside Wrigley Field. (AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig jokes around during batting practice. (AP)

 

A Cubs fan waits outside Wrigley Field before Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

