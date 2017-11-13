Sox GM Rick Hahn open for business as meetings start #Abreu #Garcia

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Sox general manager Rick Hahn claims no joy or feeling of validation in the decision to trade former ace Chris Sale last year after watching the former Sox core player struggle in his first career trip to the postseason.

But he didn’t have to wait long after that to get validation from at least one peer for the sizeable haul of highly ranked prospects he got back in a roster-gutting series of trades last year, including the 4-for-1 swap with the Red Sox for Sale.

“I had one GM say something about being cautious for doing deals with us, tongue in cheek, because of how well we did,” Hahn said as the general managers meetings opened Monday in Orlando. “And I said, `All I did was notice former White Sox players all over my TV screen in October. So it works both ways.’

“If anything, I think that made us hungrier for our fans to experience it with quality players in our uniform,” he said. “I’m certainly happy for the players that were out there and got that opportunity. But I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that you also think about the missed opportunity where we didn’t have the chance to have them I the postseason while they played for us.”

Rick Hahn

That’s not going to stop him from continuing the veteran-trading phase of the South Side rebuild, specifically when it comes to the top two remaining big-value trade chips: first baseman Jose Abreu and outfielder Avi Garcia.

“I think we’ve certainly proven over the last year that no one is untouchable, and we have a responsibility to understand the market value of all our players,” said Hahn, who’s clearly open for more business, adding the Sox can be more patient this year in any of those kind of deals with fewer veterans to move.

In fact, the Sox hold Abreu’s clubhouse influence in such high regard “that [it] quite frankly may well tilt it so that we value him more than anyone else in the game because we’ve had the privilege of having him in our clubhouse.”

Hahn’s efforts aren’t all about shedding players this winter. He has roster holes to fill, too, and didn’t rule out a reunion with free agent outfielder Melky Cabrera, who was traded to the Royals in July.

“Nothing’s out of the question on any reasonable price,” Hahn said. “Melky was extremely popular in our clubhouse and a great guy to have around. I don’t want to speculate on what his market’s going to be, but we haven’t closed the doors to any possibility.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com