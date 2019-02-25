GM Stan Bowman says Blackhawks heading in ‘right direction’

The trade deadline came and went and for the second year in a row, the Blackhawks have nothing to show from it.

Up until the 2 p.m. deadline on Monday, general manager Stan Bowman was talking to several teams about potential trade scenarios. But he wasn’t interested in wasting a valuable prospect or pick for a rental that would’ve left team in free agency this summer.

“We’re trying to build back to be an elite team, and this is all part of the process,” Bowman said. “To make a trade just to say you made a trade, that’s never been a great strategy for long-term success.”

Ultimately, the only news that came from Monday was that the Hawks activated Corey Crawford from injured reserve after he sat out two months with a concussion, and Collin Delia was re-assigned to Rockford.

General manager Stan Bowman believes the Blackhawks are moving in the "right direction." | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Despite the lack of deadline moves, Bowman believes the Hawks are heading in the “right direction,” though it’s still unclear if and when the restructuring of this season will pay off.

Asked about how long it would take for the Hawks to be real contenders in a Stanley Cup run, Bowman was vague.

“Well, the goal is to keep progressing year to year, so a year from now we want to be in a better spot than we are now,” Bowman said. “Where that is in the standings, I don’t know. We’re not trying to map it out that precisely, other than to say we want to be in a better spot than we are today, and the same thing for the year after that.”

After missing the postseason completely last year, the Hawks’ playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. Entering this weekend, the Hawks were tied for the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Now, they’re five points out.

Even Bowman couldn’t explain what happened to the Hawks, who lost both of their two games against the Avalanche and Stars — teams in the wild-card race — despite putting together arguably their best performances of the season.

“I really liked the way we responded [against the Avalanche and Stars],” Bowman said. “We played really good. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but if we play like that down the stretch, I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”

This weekend was a big hit on the their postseason ambitions. But they’re still closer now than where they were earlier this season when they seemed like a team destined for the lottery.

A turning point for the Hawks’ season was Bowman replacing Joel Quenneville with Jeremy Colliton in November. Though things got uglier before they got better — the Hawks were last in the league in December and had an eight-game losing streak — Colliton has been key in bringing the team back into the postseason conversation.

His biggest accomplishment so far has been finding the cure to the Hawks’ infertile power play, which has been converting at a league-best 34.8 percent clip since Jan. 1.

Colliton has revitalized the team and given the players and Bowman a new sense of hope for the future.

“In the last couple months, we’ve seen what a little bit of confidence and belief does,” Bowman said. “It didn’t happen right away but I think now there’s probably less thinking and just playing on instinct because they’ve been doing things longer … That bodes well for the future. I think we’ve shown even with essentially a very similar roster we’ve gotten better results because we’re executing better.

“If that continues and then we add some new pieces we think there’s reason for optimism in the coming years.”