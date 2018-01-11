Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: Bearing witness to faith, football

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much of a prayer this season on the field. But a member of the family who own the NFL team maintains a big interest in, well, prayer.

Pat McCaskey — a Bears vice president and grandson of legendary Bears owner George Halas — has written a series of religious essays, poems and reflections over the years, some related to football.

In his “Ten Commandments of Football,” among the rules he gives: “Win championships with sportsmanship.”

And: “You shall not criticize the officials.”

In 2017, he published a book, “Pilgrimage,” that deals with the power of visiting places considered holy to Christians.

This year, he plans to have a new book out about sports and faith.

