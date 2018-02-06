The Bulls are finding out that life without Kris Dunn is definitely no picnic

The answers are very similar.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Bulls player or head coach Fred Hoiberg.

There’s the initial gushing about how much they miss Kris Dunn, followed quickly by how this is a no-excuse team.

“We still have the players to step up in his absence and take that spot,’’ second-year forward Denzel Valentine said “The guys are right here in this locker room.’’

Occupy the point guard’s spot? No doubt. Play the spot to the level in which Dunn was playing before he fell on his face almost three weeks ago and suffered two dislocated teeth and a significant concussion?

Not even close.

That became glaring throughout this current seven-game losing streak.

Dunn’s absence has not only shown how important he is to Hoiberg’s space and pace offense, but how much his toughness has been missed on the defensive end.

Since Dunn was injured in the Jan. 17 loss to Golden State, the Bulls have gone 1-7. For the season, they are now 3-10 in games in which Dunn was sidelined.

To compare it to life without top rookie Lauri Markkanen, who has missed six games this season, well, how about a 3-3 record without the 7-footer.

“Kris is a dynamic player,’’ Valentine said. “He sets a tone on defense and he’s pushing right back on offense. That’s not an excuse for our effort lately, but it’s kind of a problem too because we’re kind of dazed right now with the different lineups, being short-handed.’’

Before the fall against the Warriors, Dunn was playing the best basketball of his short NBA career. He finished the month of December averaging 14.9 points and eight assists per game in leading the Bulls to a 10-6 record for the month, but more importantly emerged as the closer late in games.

That carried on into January, with Dunn averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 assists.

His replacement Jerian Grant has had a few moments in trying to pick up the slack, but there’s a reason Grant is a reserve.

Twice in the last 10 days Grant has shown an inability to handle the offense when opposing teams press him defensively, with the latest coming in the 104-98 loss to Sacramento on Monday night.

“Kris is one of the better players on the team,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “A really tough mindset, and we want him out here. He’s the point guard of the team.

“It will be really good to get him back. We’re going to be OK, but we’ve gotta figure it out. Somebody in here has to bring that energy, that toughness into the game to get us going in the first five minutes. We’re still trying to figure that out.’’

An issue that doesn’t exist when Dunn is on the floor.

Like former Bull Jimmy Butler, Dunn’s background growing up has instilled a no-nonsense approach to the game. Add in some swag, and there are just some intangibles that can’t be replaced.

The bad news for the Bulls is Dunn is still in the early stages of the concussion protocol recovery. The good news is they are realizing that they may have finally found that point guard of the future that they’ve been searching for the last few seasons.

“Well, we miss him, there’s no doubt about that, but you can’t use that as an excuse,’’ Hoiberg said. “You know Kris is a guy that’s shown that he can be relied on. He’s really evolved into the closer for this team, and when we had that great month in December he was a huge part of that.’’