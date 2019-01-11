The Bulls backcourt of Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine have some serious hoop dreams

OAKLAND, Calif. – It is a bar that Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn will likely never reach.

Turning into a backcourt comparable to Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is a nice goal for the Bulls duo, but let’s be realistic here – just not obtainable.

That doesn’t mean they can’t try.

“It didn’t come easy for them,’’ Dunn said of Curry and Thompson. “It took time for them too. When they first came in the league they weren’t as talked about as much as other guys were, but they kept working, they kept building that chemistry, and now look where they are. They built a championship team over there, and right now they’re hot. They’ve got the game on smash and you’ve got to go in there and compete.’’

Which LaVine and Dunn were hoping to do.

This is as healthy as the Bulls backcourt has been since the two were assembled in the Jimmy Butler trade. They’re putting in work to build that chemistry, and also to start letting the rest of the NBA know that they can be a backcourt to cause anxiety to the opposition.

“Any one of those guys can get going,’’ LaVine said of Curry and Thompson. “Steph can come down and hit three straight threes, and then Klay … So it’s tough. But we’re all competitors. I know I’m not going to go out there and just lay down.’’

What Dunn and LaVine do have in their favor as this moves forward is their games mesh. It isn’t like they both do the exact same things.

That’s why when Bulls coach Jim Boylen was asked on Friday if he was sold on Dunn and LaVine moving forward, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I am,’’ Boylen said. “I think we’ve had multiple examples and multiple possessions where they’ve kind of played off each other. The one thing is you’re hard to guard when you have multiple ball-handlers and they both can handle the ball, they both can initiate the offense, they both can complete an offense, they both can receive, so I like that versatility.’’

Quiet days

Boylen said that he has had frequent talks with both general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson lately, but those talks have not included the subject of where the organization is in trade activity with the deadline approaching.

“I’ve been focused on coaching the team, focused on getting every ounce of development, learning out of our practices,’’ Boylen said. “I do talk to them about our team. The things I like, the things we’re working on, the things we have to do better, but I have not had discussions on the phone work on those other things.’’

The Sun-Times has reported that the Bulls have been shopping Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker, as they continue to try and collect draft assets.

Passing fancy

Boylen said he was always aware of how lethal a passer Warriors big man Draymond Green was, especially because he was recruiting him out of high school back in Boylen’s Michigan State days.

“People don’t realize that, but he was a point guard at his high school,’’ Boylen said of Green. “When he was a sophomore they started him at point, so he’s a skilled guy and a willing passer.’’