The perceived Bulls ‘core three’ has more questions than answers 18 months in

Zach LaVine isn’t only good at contorting his body when it comes to tough situations in the lane on the basketball court.

The Bulls guard isn’t half bad at doing the same with his words off of the court, especially when it comes to a sensitive subject like the team’s “core three’’ understanding a pecking order.

Make no mistake about it, LaVine feels that he, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn have to figure out the pecking order for this offense to start moving forward. He’s just not about to divulge what he feels that pecking order should be.

“I think it’s just for a pecking order as in like – how can I say this without saying it the wrong way – we know who each is on the court,’’ LaVine said on Thursday. “If somebody got it going … you know I’ve been on the court more than everybody this year, and [Markkanen and Dunn] are just coming back, and then I got injured and I’m just coming back, so you have to understand your role on the team at that moment and moving forward with that … If that sounds politically correct.’’

Not really, but it does shed further light on where this core three currently resides. Smack dab in What-the-hell-are-we-doing land.

That was on full display in the one-sided 119-94 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night, as LaVine came off the bench in his first game back from the ankle injury, and was able to play just his 15th game with Markkanen and Dunn on the floor at the same time.

Think about that a second. The three were acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade back in June 2017, and have only now played 15 games together in that time because of injuries.

So how did the latest test drive go?

Well, in the first seven-plus minutes together the three were outscored 20-6 and shot 3-for-14 from the field.

“What I talk about is when Kris Dunn has the ball that means two of our more talented guys, Zach and Lauri don’t,’’ coach Jim Boylen said of fixing the chemistry of the three. “So when they don’t have the ball, they have to honor their assignments off the ball. Maybe it’s running the lane. Maybe it’s screening. Maybe it’s spacing appropriately. Maybe it’s forceful cutting. Maybe it’s making an open three on penetration when his man helps.

“That also applies to when Zach is off the ball. I just talk to them about their obligation to the team and to each other when they don’t possess it. And when they do possess it, it’s about decision-making, creating situations. Each of them has to be a creator at times and a receiver at times. That’s where we got to grow. That’s what we have to do better as a group is understanding that role at that time and executing. And that’s what I’ve talked to them about. And we’ll see how we do. We’ll see where it grows.’’

A big part of this rebuild is predicated on that. No one knows that more than LaVine.

“I think we just have to understand each other’s games, what we’re good at and where we have to help each other with on the court,’’ LaVine said. “We’re all cool and everything like that. It’s just you gotta get it together on the court. In a perfect world, we’re all really good friends, so everything should be real easy. But nothing is made that way, you gotta work at it. … but we have to get it done regardless because you start evaluating things like that eventually.

“I think eventually we will, it’s just about when.’’