Three-and-Out: Tarik Cohen ‘I blame myself’ for not scoring long TD

1. Going deep

The Bears only had one offensive highlight in their 17-3 win against the Panthers at Soldier Field on Sunday: rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s 70-yard completion to rookie running back Tarik Cohen in the second quarter.

But they weren’t happy with it.

Trubisky threw the ball from the Bears’ 17, but thought his pass was underthrown. Cohen caught the pass at Panthers’ 37, but thought he could have scored.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen is stopped short of the end zone vs. the Panthers. (AP)

Cohen was tackled at the Panthers’ five-yard line.

“I blame myself for not getting into the end zone,” Cohen said. “I should have got my legs up a little bit more to really finish out those last five yards.”

2. Prep pays off

Without cornerback Prince Amukamara’s pass breakup, rookie safety Eddie Jackson’s 76-yard pick-six doesn’t happen.

Amukamara said he broke on quarterback Cam Newton’s pass to receiver Kelvin Benjamin because the play was on the “tip sheet” that secondary coach Ed Donatell provided for the game. He was waiting for Benjamin’s slant route.

“I recognized the formation,” Amukamara said. “I was still patient and was pressing and [then] he ran that route. I put my hand where his hand was, and I’m glad Eddie made that play.”

3. Nick sits

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was active for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

But, as expected, he didn’t play.

Christian Jones made his fifth start in Kwiatkoski’s place. He led the Bears with 11 tackles, including nine solo stops and one for loss.