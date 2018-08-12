Time for innings limits could be approaching for White Sox

With six weeks left in the season and a rotation filled with young pitchers, it might be time to start discussing innings limits. Or, if it isn’t, that time is getting pretty close.

Before Sunday’s game against Cleveland, White Sox manager Rick Renteria was asked about that topic and said the team hasn’t talked “in depth” about it but could soon.

“I’m sure the next 10 days or so, two weeks, we might have some conversations with where we’re at with that,” Renteria said. “Right now we’re just allowing things to unfold and see how they continue to progress.”

That question seems to be most relevant to Dylan Covey, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, who starts Monday in Detroit. Lopez is at 136 innings after tossing 168 2/3 at Charlotte and with the Sox in 2017. Giolito, who threw 174 innings between Class AAA and the majors last year, has thrown 125 2/3 innings this year.

Reynaldo Lopez of the White Sox (middle) and teammates meet at the mound after putting two runners on base against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning during their game at Safeco Field on July 22, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Covey entered Sunday at 117 2/3 innings between the majors and minors and hasn’t thrown more than 100 since 2015.

Still down

Even after homering Saturday, Yoan Moncada wasn’t back at his customary leadoff spot against right-handed pitchers. But Moncada did move up in the order, hitting sixth against Carlos Carrasco after slotting in eighth.

Renteria said one positive to moving Moncada down is about letting him see what other guys experience in their at-bats before he gets to the plate.

“Because when you’re struggling a little bit, you’re leading off – of which he loves to do by the way – and you’re not having the success that you want leading off a ballgame, not getting what you want in terms of result, can deflate you a little bit,” Renteria said. “This allows him to continue to work, get his at-bats, understand some of the things that (hitting coach Todd Steverson) and his staff are working with in terms of how he approaches different portions of an at-bat – two-strike, ahead in the count, things of that nature.”

Renteria alluded to how Moncada would probably prefer to be higher in the order.

“It’s not that he relishes being in the eighth slot,” Renteria said, “as much as I think he’s just working through some things and trying to get more and more comfortable.”

Lopez next

On Monday, Lopez will make his first start since allowing one run and four hits in seven innings against the Yankees. Over his last two starts, Lopez has a 1.93 ERA in 14 innings.

“I think that what he have talked a lot about about Lopey is that when he comes out totally given to the outing, focused completely, and he attacks the strike zone, he ends up ultimately getting the outcome that he wants,” Renteria said. “He executes his pitches, he’s mixing his pitches, varies his secondary pitches in very well.”

One indicator of that is velocity, which was high in the start against New York.

“That’s the guy that we like seeing right from the get-go. You’ll see a 96, 97 immediately. And you can tell that he’s ready to work,” Renteria said. “I think for him, his success has more to do with just being focused and attacking the strike zone and following the plan and executing.”