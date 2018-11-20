What are the chance Bears make this season’s playoffs?
Could the Bears be on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2010? The oddsmakers believe so.
As of Tuesday, the Bears, who are No. 1 in the NFC North, have an 87.3 percent chance of clinching a playoff berth this season, according to at makeNFLplayoffs.com. Their odds increased more than 15 percentage points after their “Sunday Night Football” win over the Vikings.
All the Bears have to do to make the playoffs is win three more games. The task seems feasible given the fact they have the Lions, Giants and 49ers as three of their final six opponents. But then again, the Bears don’t have a lot of time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup Thursday against the Lions. They also could be playing without starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who didn’t practice with the team on Tuesday and is “day to day” with a shoulder injury.
The oddsmakers aren’t the only ones predicting the Bears will make it to the playoffs. Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka believes the Bears are talented enough to win this season’s Super Bowl.
Here are the playoff odds for the other NFL teams (via makeNFLplayoffs.com)
- New England Patriots: 87.5 percent
- Miami Dolphins: 29.8 percent
- Buffalo Bills: 2.4 percent
- New York Jets: 1.9 percent
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 93 percent
- Cincinnati Bengals: 32.4 percent
- Baltimore Ravens: 30.4 percent
- Cleveland Browns: 3.7 percent
- Houston Texans: 81.1 percent
- Tennessee Titans: 25.9 percent
- Indianapolis Colts: 24.6 percent
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 3.7 percent
- Kansas City Chiefs: 99.3 percent
- Los Angeles Charges: 80.3 percent
- Denver Broncos: 6.04 percent
- Oakland Raiders: 0.0015 percent
- Washington Redskins: 70.5 percent
- Dallas Cowboys: 37.6 percent
- Philadelphia Eagles: 14.9 percent
- New York Giants: 1.7 percent
- Chicago Bears: 87.3 percent
- Minnesota Vikings: 48 percent
- Green Bay Packers: 20.7 percent
- Detroit Lions: 9.6 percent
- New Orleans Saints: 99.4 percent
- Carolina Panthers: 60.6 percent
- Atlanta Falcons: 13 percent
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2.2 percent
- Los Angeles Rams: 99.99 percent
- Seattle Seahawks: 33.9 percent
- Arizona Cardinals: .415 percent
- San Francisco 49ers: .214 percent