What are the chance Bears make this season’s playoffs?

Could the Bears be on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2010? The oddsmakers believe so.

As of Tuesday, the Bears, who are No. 1 in the NFC North, have an 87.3 percent chance of clinching a playoff berth this season, according to at makeNFLplayoffs.com. Their odds increased more than 15 percentage points after their “Sunday Night Football” win over the Vikings.

All the Bears have to do to make the playoffs is win three more games. The task seems feasible given the fact they have the Lions, Giants and 49ers as three of their final six opponents. But then again, the Bears don’t have a lot of time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup Thursday against the Lions. They also could be playing without starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who didn’t practice with the team on Tuesday and is “day to day” with a shoulder injury.

The oddsmakers aren’t the only ones predicting the Bears will make it to the playoffs. Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka believes the Bears are talented enough to win this season’s Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) hands off to running back Tarik Cohen (29)during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Here are the playoff odds for the other NFL teams (via makeNFLplayoffs.com)

New England Patriots: 87.5 percent

Miami Dolphins: 29.8 percent

Buffalo Bills: 2.4 percent

New York Jets: 1.9 percent

Pittsburgh Steelers: 93 percent

Cincinnati Bengals: 32.4 percent

Baltimore Ravens: 30.4 percent

Cleveland Browns: 3.7 percent

Houston Texans: 81.1 percent

Tennessee Titans: 25.9 percent

Indianapolis Colts: 24.6 percent

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3.7 percent

Kansas City Chiefs: 99.3 percent

Los Angeles Charges: 80.3 percent

Denver Broncos: 6.04 percent

Oakland Raiders: 0.0015 percent

Washington Redskins: 70.5 percent

Dallas Cowboys: 37.6 percent

Philadelphia Eagles: 14.9 percent

New York Giants: 1.7 percent

Minnesota Vikings: 48 percent

Green Bay Packers: 20.7 percent

Detroit Lions: 9.6 percent

New Orleans Saints: 99.4 percent

Carolina Panthers: 60.6 percent

Atlanta Falcons: 13 percent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2.2 percent