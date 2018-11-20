Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury, wants to face Lions

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is “day to day” with a right shoulder injury, coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday, after hurting his right shoulder in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Nagy said Trubisky wasn’t expected to practice Tuesday afternoon, but could play Thursday against the Lions without practicing all week. Trubisky wants to play Thursday, Nagy said. The quarterback was not made available to the media, the Bears’ standard practice for injured players.

“I’m staying cautiously optimistic, but I can’t make any promises,” Nagy said.

Nagy said the team is “very confident” that Trubisky doesn’t have a long-term issue. He won’t need any kind of surgery.

Backup Chase Daniel would start if Trubisky can’t. He has two career starts, and has tried only three regular-season passes since the end of the 2014 season.

“He’s extremely confident in the way he plays because he’s so smart,” Nagy said. “He prepares every game as if he’s going to start so if that time were to come, he doesn’t blink.”

Trubisky was in pain after keeping the ball on a five-yard run with 3:13 to play and the Bears up eight. Trubisky slid to give himself up at the end of the run but took a late hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who was flagged for a personal foul.

Smith hit Trubisky on the top of his left shoulder, seemingly pushing his right shoulder into the Soldier Field turf. When Trubisky was helped up by teammates, he extended his left hand — not his right. TV cameras, however, showed him winking after the play, as if everything was fine.

“He has a right shoulder that we’re dealing with right now,” Nagy said Tuesday. “It’s something that’s gonna be day to day for us.”