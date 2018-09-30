White Sox’ Yoan Moncada: 2018 not close to what I’m capable of

MINNEAPOLIS – There seems to be no middle ground between support or scorn for Yoan Moncada, and it’s not difficult to see why.

On one hand, the White Sox’ 23-year-old second baseman finished his first full season by hitting his 32nd double off the left-field wall to finish with a .235 average and .705 OPS, 17 homers, 12 stolen bases and 61 RBI.

On the other, his strikeout in the final game of 2018 sends him into the offseason with 217, six shy of the major league record.

Moncada, who also committed 20 errors at second base, sees his performance a lot like you might.

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer, right, beats the tag by second baseman Yoda Moncada to double in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“I’m not saying this was the best,’’ he said Sunday through translator Billy Russo. “But I think it was a good season. At the end, things didn’t all go the way that I wanted them to go, but it was a learning experience.’’

There were humbling elements of it for Moncada, the No. 1 ranked prospect a year ago who signed with the Red Sox out of Cuba for $31.5 million in 2015. He said he learned from the struggles.

“I don’t think what I did this year is close to what I’m capable of doing in a season where I’m fully developed,’’ he said.

Moncada was 1-for-2 with two walks and made a slick play, gloving a slow roller and flipping to first with his glove for an out.

Moncada said earlier this month he would move to third base if the Sox wanted him to – first-round draft pick Nick Madrigal is a second baseman – but he’d prefer to stay in the middle of the infield.

“You probably saw the last couple of weeks, I was taking ground balls at shortstop and at third base,’’ he said. “But yeah, I want to stay as a second baseman.’’

Castillo: Wait till next year

An 80-game suspension for PEDs behind him, catcher Welington Castillo is eager to make amends in 2019 for missed time.

“This year is over. I went through the toughest time in my career,” he said Sunday. “I know myself, I know what kind of player I am. I know what I’m capable of doing behind the plate, for my pitching staff, and with my offense, too.

“All that I ask God is that I be healthy. If I’m healthy my numbers will be better.’’

Castillo, 31, who batted .259 with six homers and 15 RBI in 49 games and batted .385 in his last seven games, is under contract for $7.5 million with an $8 million club option in 2020. He is grateful, he said, for being accepted back by his teammates.

“They know what kind of person I am. I am blessed to be on this team with these kind of players.’’

Manager Rick Renteria, for one, will be glad to have Castillo for a full season even though he got good offensive numbers from Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith.

“His in-game adjustments are beyond reproach,’’ Renteria said. “And he is a good hitter. Always has been. His game feel, his touch with pitchers, he’s very well studied. He understands exactly how to approach a gameplan.’’

This and that

Dylan Covey (5.16 ERA), who pitched six innings of five run ball, is “in the conversation” to challenge for a rotation spot next season but the Sox might add a couple of free agent starters to go with Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito.