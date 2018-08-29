White Sox announce spring training schedule

The White Sox announced their 2019 Cactus League season, which opens on Feb. 23 with split-squad games against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., and the Athletics at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.

Pitchers and catchers report dates haven’t been announced but will be in mid-February. The Sox close out the spring game schedule with two exhibition games against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on March 25 and 26.

The Sox will play 15 home games at Camelback Ranch, including a matchup with the Cubs on March 15. The Sox will play the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa on March 3. All home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. AZT, except for a 12:05 p.m. start on March 24 against the Indians.

The Sox’ regular season opens March 28 in Kansas City against the Royals.

Jose Abreu of the White Sox bats during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on March 3, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

All White Sox spring training information is available at whitesox.com/spring. The current schedule is subject to change.