White Sox’ Danny Farquhar throws out 1st pitch, reflects on life-altering injury

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Chicago. Farquhar was hospitalized after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm during a baseball game in April. | David Banks/Associated Press

Danny Farquhar has thrown hundreds of pitches from the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field, but none came with as much emotion as the strike the White Sox reliever unleashed Friday night.

Six weeks after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage during a game at the ballpark, Farquhar threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Sox’s game against the Brewers.

The pitch — caught by close friend and fellow Sox reliever Nate Jones — was an emotional moment for Farquhar, his family, the medical team that helped save his life and the teammates who stood behind the mound in support.

“The thing that caught me off-guard was the whole team coming out to the mound,” Farquhar said with his wife, Lexie, by his side. “I thought that was an incredibly special moment.”

It was a moment that Farquhar may not have lived to see had it not been for the quick work of team medical personnel and doctors at Rush on the night of April 20. The 31-year-old collapsed in the dugout during a game against the Astros and was taken to Rush University Medical Center where he spent 18 days in Intensive Care after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured aneurysm.

Despite the near-death experience, Farquhar said he always believed he would take the mound again.

“When I woke up in the ICU, I was like, ‘I can’t believe they put on the 60-day (disabled list),’ ” Farquhar said. “I’ve been working out hard but the ability to be out there, I feel like I’m very, very fortunate. To be able to throw out a first pitch was incredible.”

Farquhar said it was the first pitch he has thrown since April 20 and that he is hopeful of a return to the majors in the future. He has been working out 90 minutes per day without weight lifting that increases his blood pressure. The Sox have said Farquhar won’t pitch again this season.

“As far as aerobically, I’m feeling really strong,” said Farquhar, who added that he is still having issues with his memory. “I think I’ll be back there one day.”

Whether he returns to play in the majors or not, Farquhar said the events on the night of April 20 were life-altering.

“When you wake up in the hospital and you’ve got like 20-something staples in your head and a drain coming out the other side and … you have no memories, it puts life in perspective of how quickly it can change,” he said. “When you’re at a baseball game, you’re 31 years old you think everything’s going to be just fine and it could’ve turned so quickly. You really learn to appreciate your wife and kids so much more.

“It just puts life in a perspective,” Farquhar added. “One day we’re all going to go, but you’d like to not be as young as I am with three kids, one who’s six months old, and two older ones. So you look at everybody differently.”

Farquhar’s story has captured attention on a national level and the out-pouring of support has been overwhelming.

“It’s because the type of person that he is,” Jones said. “He’s good-hearted, good natured and he works hard at everything he does. He’s a fighter, obviously. He’s shown everybody that. I think that resonates with everybody.”

That includes opponents Farquhar has never met.

“I have gotten lots of text messages and gifts from guys I’ve never even played with,” Farquhar said. “It’s been very special to have baseball back me as much as they have.”