White Sox’ Giolito in good place midway through camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Now that White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito says he’s less concerned with velocity, he’s throwing harder.

Go figure.

“It doesn’t mean too much to me right now,” Giolito said. “The ball is coming out of my hand pretty good. All said and done, commanding the baseball is a lot more important, especially for the type of starting pitcher I am. I’m throwing a lot of different pitches, a bunch of different sequences. I care more about the action of my fastball than the speed, the way it carries through the zone. The velocity takes care of itself.”

After starting the 2017 season at Class AAA Charlotte, Giolito will open this season in the Sox rotation, quite possibly as the No. 2 behind likely veteran opening day starter James Shields. Giolito learned how to work effectively with a 92-93 mph four-seam fastball, a few ticks below standards he had set as a Washington Nationals prospect, when he recorded a 2.38 ERA in seven starts for the Sox in August and September.

Lucas Giolito poses during MLB Photo Day. (Getty Images)

He found that changing hitters’ eye levels by working up and down in the strike zone as well as to both sides of the plate made his fastball more effective. And to think he was tying himself in knots last spring, wondering where the velocity had disappeared to. It was four months after the Sox traded Adam Eaton for him, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo Lopez, and he wanted to prove his first-round draft status early on and make a good first impression with the Sox.

“I was worried about how hard I was throwing it, I wasn’t feeling confident, I was asking, ‘Why am I not throwing as hard as I usually do?’ ” Giolito said. “And then during the course of the season, especially in AAA (Charlotte) I worried less and less about what kind of stuff I was bringing and worried more about how much I was competing. And thinking that no matter what I have that day or have overall I’m just going to go out and compete to the best of my ability. It’s basically my best versus your best with the guy in the box.”

Giolito pitched three innings of scoreless ball against the Dodgers in B game Monday morning, striking out three. He got punchouts on both his fastball and curve. The results were better than his Cactus League start against the Rangers five days earlier, when he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. In that one, he touched 95 on the scoreboard velocity gun.

A heart to heart chat with pitching coach Don Cooper last spring set Giolito on the right course, he said. And working with Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty reinforced what Cooper got across to him.

“That’s why I like Coop,” Giolito said. “It’s all about honesty and straight shooting. We had a long talk about confidence and trusting what you have, not trying to find more when there isn’t really much there. Just letting things happen as opposed to forcing things.

“I took that to heart last spring training. And working in Charlotte with Cat, he kept just reinforced that every day. Kept banging on my head until it finally got through. That’s when I started to have success at the end of the year and was able to go up to Chicago and do pretty well.’’

Here’s what Giolito had to say about his outing against the Dodgers: