Madrigal, Robert among 20 invited to White Sox spring training

The White Sox announced they have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with right-hander Randall Delgado, infielder Ryan Goins, right-hander Evan Marshall, infielder D.J. Peterson, right-hander Donn Roach and infielder Matt Skole, all free agents.

Those six and 14 others from within the organization received non-roster invitations to spring training, including infielder Nick Madrigal, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 draft, and center field prospect Luis Robert.

Also invited: Right-handers Jimmy Lambert and Zach Thompson, left-handers Bernardo Flores, Jordan Guerrero and Colton Turner, catchers Zack Collins, Alfredo González and Nate Nolan, infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Luis González, Blake Rutherford and Charlie Tilson received invitations to major-league camp from within the system.

According to MLB Pipeline, Madrigal is the Sox’ fourth-ranked prospect, Robert is ranked fifth, Rutherford seventh, Collins eighth, Gonzalez 14th, Lambert 21st and Flores 25th.

Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. (AP)

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 18.

Below is information from the White Sox on the 20 non-roster invitees: