Madrigal, Robert among 20 invited to White Sox spring training
The White Sox announced they have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with right-hander Randall Delgado, infielder Ryan Goins, right-hander Evan Marshall, infielder D.J. Peterson, right-hander Donn Roach and infielder Matt Skole, all free agents.
Those six and 14 others from within the organization received non-roster invitations to spring training, including infielder Nick Madrigal, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 draft, and center field prospect Luis Robert.
Also invited: Right-handers Jimmy Lambert and Zach Thompson, left-handers Bernardo Flores, Jordan Guerrero and Colton Turner, catchers Zack Collins, Alfredo González and Nate Nolan, infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Luis González, Blake Rutherford and Charlie Tilson received invitations to major-league camp from within the system.
According to MLB Pipeline, Madrigal is the Sox’ fourth-ranked prospect, Robert is ranked fifth, Rutherford seventh, Collins eighth, Gonzalez 14th, Lambert 21st and Flores 25th.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 18.
Below is information from the White Sox on the 20 non-roster invitees:
- C Zack Collins: Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox system; was selected by the Sox in the first round (10th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.
- RHP Randall Delgado: Has gone 30-29 with a 4.10 ERA (247 ER/542.2 IP) and 465 strikeouts in 271 career games (53 starts) over eight major-league seasons with Atlanta (2011-12) and Arizona (2013-18).
- LHP Bernardo Flores: Recorded a 2.65 ERA (46 ER/156.0 IP) in 25 starts between Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham last season; was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.
- INF Ryan Goins: Has appeared in 490 career games over six major-league seasons with Toronto (2013-17) and Kansas City (2018).
- C Alfredo González: Spent most of the 2018 season with Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte; made his major-league debut with the White Sox on May 26, 2018 at Detroit.
- OF Luis González: Rated by Baseball America as the No. 9 Prospect in the White Sox system; combined to hit .307 (148-482) with 40 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 71 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .369 on-base percentage in 117 games between Class A Kannapolis and Class A Winston-Salem in 2018; was selected by the Sox in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.
- LHP Jordan Guerrero: Combined to go 10-8 with a 4.76 ERA (69 ER/130.1 IP) and 120 strikeouts in 26 outings (25 starts) between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2018; was selected by the White Sox in the 15th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft.
- RHP Jimmy Lambert: Went 8-8 with a 3.76 ERA (39 ER/95.2 IP) and 110 strikeouts (10.3 per 9.0 IP) in 18 starts between Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham in 2018; was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.
- INF Nick Madrigal: Rated by Baseball America as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox system; hit .303 (47-155) with seven doubles, 16 RBI, eight stolen bases, seven walks and just five strikeouts in 43 games last season in his professional debut; did not strike out in his first 72 professional plate appearances; was selected by Chicago in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.
- INF Danny Mendick: Was a Southern League midseason All-Star in 2018; led Class AA Birmingham in stolen bases (20) and runs scored (62); was selected by the White Sox in the 22nd round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.
- RHP Evan Marshall: Has appeared in 101 career games over five major-league seasons with Arizona (2014-16), Seattle (2017) and Cleveland (2018).
- C Nate Nolan: Appeared in 50 games with Class A Winston-Salem last season; was selected by the White Sox in the eighth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.
- INF D.J. Peterson: Has played in 635 career minor-league games in the Seattle (2013-17), White Sox (2017) and Cincinnati (2018) organizations.
- RHP Donn Roach: Made 16 appearances (15 starts) with Class AAA Charlotte in 2018 before finishing his season with Orix in the Japan Pacific League; has appeared in 21 major-league games (two starts) with San Diego (2014), the Cubs (2015) and Seattle (2016).
- OF Luis Robert: Rated by Baseball America as the No. 5 Prospect in the White Sox system; played for Glendale in the 2018 Arizona Fall League and was selected to the AFL All-Prospects team; was signed by the Sox as a minor-league free agent from Cuba on May 27, 2017.
- OF Blake Rutherford: Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox system; spent 2018 with Class A Winston-Salem; ranked second in the Carolina League in RBI (78) and hits (131) and was named to the CL postseason All-Star team; was acquired from the Yankees as part of a seven-player deal on July 18, 2017.
- INF Matt Skole: Spent most of the 2018 season with Class AAA Charlotte but made his major-league debut with the White Sox in May.
- RHP Zach Thompson: Went 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA (13 ER/75.1 IP), 76 strikeouts and just four home runs allowed in 43 relief appearances between Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham; was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.
- OF Charlie Tilson: Split the 2018 season between the White Sox and Class AAA Charlotte; was outrighted to Charlotte on January 16, 2019.
- LHP Colton Turner: Was 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA (16 ER/64.2 IP), four saves and 65 strikeouts (9.0 per 9.0 IP) in 37 games (three starts) between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2018; was acquired from Toronto in exchange for catcher Dioner Navarro on August 26, 2016.