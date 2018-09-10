White Sox lose in 10th after solid outing from Giolito

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The White Sox rebuild would like to thank Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez for their back-to-back starts Sunday and Monday, some much-needed ointment for a painfully tough weekend for their starting rotation of the future.

After Michael Kopech went down Friday, and after Carlos Rodon had a second straight supbar outing on the same night, Lopez with six strong innings Sunday and Giolito with seven good ones in the Sox’ 4-3 loss in 10 innings against the Royals Monday were welcome sights.

A not so pretty sight was Sox reliever Jeanmar Gomez picking up Alcides Escobar’s bunt with no outs in the 10th and, attempting to throw out Brian Goodwin at third, flipping a weak toss over third baseman Yolmer Sanchez allowing Goodwin to score the winning run.

The Sox lost their sixth straight game.

Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Giolito gave up a homer to Whit Merrifield on his first pitch and served up another to Ryan O’Hearn, a game-tying shot in the sixth, but otherwise was good bouncing back from a disaster in his previous outing against the Tigers, in which he failed to finish the second inning. Against the Royals, Giolito got 12 groundball outs, struck out three and walked two while allowing three runs on six hits.

Daniel Palka belted a two-run homer and Adam Engel hit one over the center field wall against Royals right-hander Jakob Junis to account for the Sox’ first three runs.

The Sox were looking to break a five-game losing streak as they opened a nine-game, three-city road trip.

Palka power

Palka tied Jose Abreu for the team lead in homers with his 22nd, hooking one inside the right-field pole against righty Jakob Junis with Abreu on base in the third inning.

Palka also tied Pete Ward, who hit 22 in 1963, for the most homers by a left-handed hitting Sox rookie.

Covey for Kopech

Right-hander Dylan Covey, 4-10 with a 5.98 ERA in 17 starts, is back in the rotation starting Tuesday, manager Rick Renteria said.

The Sox needed a new starter after Kopech was declared out until 2020 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament that will require Tommy John Surgery.

Covey has been pitching out of the bullpen, and Renteria said the Sox are “trying to discover” where he fits best. In six relief appearances, he’s 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

“For right now I think he’ll be there [in the rotation],’’ Renteria said. “We’ll have Hector [Santiago] here so we will see how it continues to roll out.

“It’s a matter of him attacking the strike zone and trusting his stuff. It has a lot of action.’’

Any day now for Jones

Right-hander Nate Jones, out since June 12 with a pronator strain, will likely return on the road trip and possibly in the next day or two. He threw a scoreless inning for Class A Winston-Salem Wednesday and threw live batting practice to Jose Abreu Saturday.

“He was nasty,” Abreu said.

“I even mixed some righty-on-righty changeups,’’ Jones said. “I threw strikes, and everything is feeling good. I think we are getting close.”

Jones, 32, has a club option on his contract for next season and 2020.

“We are not promised tomorrow so you don’t know what exactly is going to go on next year,’’ he said. “Either to prove to the White Sox or another team, ‘He’s healthy and he’s back and he can pitch.’ ’’