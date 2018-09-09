Reynaldo Lopez strong, but White Sox swept by Angels

The last few days haven’t been the best for the White Sox. Entering Sunday’s game against the Angels, the Sox had dropped four straight and recently gone through the nightmare of losing Michael Kopech until 2020 because of an elbow injury.

Saturday didn’t have the same implications of the Kopech news, but the nine-run defeat wasn’t pleasant and needed to be put in the past. The Sox committed a pair of errors and threw five wild pitches on a forgettable evening.

“I don’t think that you can change any of the things that occurred last night. You look at it as one of those blips that really wasn’t indicative of the way they’ve played all year,” manager Rick Renteria said Sunday morning before the series finale. “We’ve had a couple of hiccups like this, but I don’t think they are thinking about last night anymore.”

Sunday was better for the Sox, but it still brought the same result.

The White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Despite another strong outing from Reynaldo Lopez, the Angels completed a three-game sweep with a 1-0 win and handed the Sox their fifth straight defeat. Lopez threw six scoreless innings, striking out 10 while giving up two hits. The 24-year-old right-hander had thrown seven innings with one earned run in each of his previous two starts, and followed that up with another strong outing Sunday.

But in a game that didn’t feature much action, Lopez wasn’t the only starter to dominate the opposing lineup.

The Angels’ Andrew Heaney struck out a career-high 12 over seven shutout innings and at one point retired 11 consecutive hitters. And in the seventh, the Angels gave Heaney the lead on Kole Calhoun’s RBI single off Caleb Frare.

The Sox had a chance to tie the game in the eighth after Yoan Moncada singled and got to second on a sacrifice, but Angels left fielder Justin Upton made a sliding grab of a Tim Anderson drive to maintain their 1-0 lead. They also threatened in the ninth, when Yolmer Sanchez led off with a pinch-single and got to second on a wild pitch before Matt Davidson was hit with a Blake Parker pitch. Welington Castillo flew out to deep center, but Nicky Delmonico struck out looking against Jose Alvarez to end the game.