White Sox Nate Jones’ velocity bears watching

Nate Jones throws in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nate Jones’ best fastball is sitting around 94, 95 mph, a few ticks below the upper 90s stuff he flashed throughout his career. The usual gas wasn’t evident during spring training (12.15 ERA), it hasn’t been in his first two appearances and he hasn’t very effective, either. He feels good, but still.

“If he stays in that particular range, then we can think about what’s going on,” Renteria said. “But other than that, right now, he feels great, he’s not complaining about anything physically.”

A pronator muscle strain limited Jones, 33, to 33 appearances in 2018. He posted a 3.11 ERA, averaged 97-98 mph per Brooks Baseball and had his $4.65 million option picked up by the Sox. Jones did not pitch on consecutive days this spring. He appeared in the first two games of the season with an off day in between and faced only four batters, striking out one and allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a wild pitch.

“Hopefully the velocity he’s had in the past will come back to be where it’s been,” Renteria said.

“He has to continue to execute, for sure,” Renteria said.

Jay to be re-evaluated

Jon Jay, signed to a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason, opened the season on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25, does not appear close to a return. Renteria said Jay will be seen by doctors when the team returns to Chicago and be re-evaluated. Jay is on the IL with a hip strain but said he has a back issue, too.

With Leury Garcia getting the opportunity to be the every day center fielder — he started his third straight game there — that leaves Renteria to choose below-average defender Daniel Palka in right or Garcia in right if Adam Engel gets a start in center. So for now, it it’s a choice of Palka’s bat or Engel’s defense in the outfield.

McCann gets another start

Catcher James McCann, who caught Carlos Rodon on Opening Day, was back in the starting lineup Sunday. Welington Castillo, who has been dealing with a low back issue, wasn’t ready to catch on consecutive days.

“I’m still trying to get Wely back on track,” Renteria said.

A fairly even split of time seems possible, with McCann likely getting most of Rodon’s starts.

“I can’t give you a percentage on how many games on, how many games off,” Renteria said.

ON DECK

SOX AT INDIANS

Monday: Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.19 in 2018) vs. Mike Clevinger (13-8, 3.02 in 2018), 3:10, Ch. 9, 720-AM

Wednesday: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38) vs. Corey Kluber (0-1, 2.57), 12:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM

“Both are pretty good catchers, and I want to make sure that they both stay sharp.”