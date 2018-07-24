Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia back in lineup after scare

ANAHEIM, Calif. — There might be more decaffeinated coffee in White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia’s future after he was a late scratch from the starting lineup Monday against the Angels.

Garcia, who was back in the Sox’ lineup Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, said before the game that a combination of caffeine and the medication he was taking for a recent hamstring injury might have sent his heart racing for a few days.

Garcia went to a hospital Monday because of minor chest pains and a rapid heartbeat that he said had plaguing him since the Sox’ weekend series in Seattle. He returned to Angel Stadium during the game and entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

‘‘Everything is good,’’ Garcia said. ‘‘They take blood tests, everything. Everything is good.’’

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 24: Martin Maldonado #12 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim tags out Avisail Garcia #26 on a fielders choice hit by Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a game at Angel Stadium on July 24, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775136762

After multiple days of discomfort in his chest, Garcia said he thought of his family and was inspired to get checked out by a doctor. He said he also thought about Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game

April 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

‘‘It’s not the same, but you see what happened with Farquhar,’’ Garcia said. ‘‘That’s really different, but nobody wants that to happen. So I went to the hospital to check my heart and see that everything is right.’’

Manager Rick Renteria said he had no hesitation using Garcia late in the game Monday and was happy to have him back in the lineup.

‘‘I think that anytime anything arises, you have to make sure these guys are doing well,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘He pushes himself very hard, just like a lot of our guys do, and it was good that he was able to get back in there and show everybody that he was fine.’’

Jimenez making a case

After only 20 games at Class AAA Charlotte and barely 100 higher than Class A, outfielder Eloy Jimenez, 21, has made a solid case to join the Sox when rosters expand in September.

His promotion to Charlotte sure hasn’t fazed him. Jimenez was sporting a 1.022 OPS with five doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI in those 20 games.

‘‘As long as he continues on the positive path, which he is currently following, hopefully for all of us he will be here at some point,’’ Renteria said.

Gotta have heart

Third baseman Yolmer Sanchez was named the Sox’ Heart and Hustle Award winner, an honor that goes to a player on each team who exemplifies ‘‘the values, spirit and traditions of the game.’’ The award is voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

‘‘People see how you respect the game and how you play, how you see your talent,’’ Sanchez said. ‘‘I think more than talent, it’s about the passion and the respect for the game. I feel good and proud of myself. I try to show what I can do. I play hard.’’

An overall winner will be announced Nov. 8.