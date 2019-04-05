White Sox prospect Luis Robert won’t be rushed

Luis Robert homered twice in his 2019 debut Thursday night at Class A Winston-Salem, a level that seems beneath him. Talent wise, there’s no doubt that it is, and while a promotion to AA Birmingham shouldn’t be too far away, expecting to see the center fielder in a White Sox uniform this season would be a stretch.

“He obviously had a pretty good night last night, so people are ready for him to be here next week,” general manager Rick Hahn said before the Sox’ home opener Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“On one hand, from a tool set and talent standpoint, absolutely his tools are as strong as many at the big league level already. However, from a rawness, repetition, staying healthy for an extended period of time, we haven’t really addressed those issues just yet.”

Robert, 21, played in all of 50 minor league games last season because of injuries. And he has to prove he can stay healthy this summer. In 2017, the year the Sox signed him out of Cuba for $26 million, Robert was limited to 28 games in the Arizona Summer League because injuries and logistics issues transitioning from Cuba to the U.S.

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the White Sox on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

“There’s a lot of rust involved in that, not to mention the transition to a new culture,” Hahn said. I think we’re going to be in a much better position to answer questions about time frame on Luis as the summer unfolds and probably at the end of this season have a much firmer grasp. But from a talent standpoint, I understand where the questions are coming from because, yeah, he’s got a world of talent and we think he’s going to be yet another potentially impactful guy for us for the long term.”

Robert isn’t the only Sox prospect who had a big night Thursday. First-round catcher Zack Collins also hit two homers and tripled for AAA Charlotte.

Just win (with whom it matters), baby

Hahn said if the Sox win a good number of games this season — he threw out 81 as an example — it will be meaningful only if they get there because of key core players in the rebuild such as Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez.

“Or is it more on the backs of veteran type guys: Iván Nova and Welington Castillo, and older players doing their job and doing a nice job and as a result we won more than we did?” Hahn said. “Those two paths put us in a very different position at the end of the 2019 season. Ideally it’s contributions from everybody, young and old, we win more than we lose and it’s a great summer and it’s also one that puts us in a position, entering 2020, feeling very good about how this young core is coming together and what we’re capable of doing over the next couple of seasons.”

No timetable for Jon Jay

Outfielder Jon Jay, on the injured list with right hip strain, described his injury as “a little bit of everything. Just more and more groin area. It’s all that connective area.”

Jay saw team doctors in Chicago and while he said he’s improving, thre is no timetable for a return.

“Just trying to get out there as fast as I can,” he said.

Mama knows best

Shortstop Tim Anderson is back after missing the two games in Cleveland on paternity leave. Anderson and wife Bria’s new baby girl is named Paxton Karter.

“To keep the PK,” Anderson said. “My first daughter is Peyton Kensleigh. My wife comes up with all the ideas, I’m just a yes man.”