White Sox prospects know “everybody is talking about us”

Luis Robert (right) talks to reporters after the White Sox' exhibition game against the Giants Monday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eloy Jimenez calls Luis Robert “La Pantera,” which is Spanish for “The Panther.”

Jimenez, the White Sox left fielder in their Cactus League game against the Giants in Scottsdale on Monday, was talking about Robert, who played next to him in center field. The chiseled 6-3 Robert, who looks like he would turn heads at an NFL scouting combine, flashed his blazing speed from home to third on a triple.

“Ridiculous. He is super fast,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez, 22, is the Sox top outfield prospect and he will play in the majors this season. Robert, 21, is the Sox’ next best outfield prospect (per MLB Pipeline’s ranking Jimenez is third overall and Robert is 40th) and he will not, although next season would seem to be a reasonable possibility depending on what he shows this summer.

With so much attention on the Sox last week surrounding their finishing second to the San Diego Padres in the free agent sweepstakes for Manny Machado, it was good for franchise morale to have them alongside each other, showcasing a glimpse of the future.

Jimenez and Robert enjoyed playing together, too.

“Really fun when you play in the same lineup with the guys you will play with in the future,” Jimenez said.

“I know the future is going to be awesome.”

Jimenez made his second start of the spring and batted fourth again.

“He’s ultimately going to be a No. 3 hitter, possibly a No. 4,” manager Rick Renteria said. “That’s what he profiles out to be.”

Jimenez struck out swinging in the first inning and finished 1-for-3 with a smash infield single and a stolen base. Robert was 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

“I’ve been feeling good, relaxed,” Robert said through a translator. “Things are coming together in a good way.”

Robert knows there is a buzz surrounding the Sox’ young talent.

“It always feels good when you are playing around young guys here that have talent and everybody is talking about us,” Robert said. “For us, it’s always good to have good games and just to think about what we can be able to do when we reach the majors all together. It will be very special for us.”