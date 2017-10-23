Wildcat to Tim Tebow, John Fox proves ‘you do what you have to to win’

Before Sunday’s Bears win, only two teams since 1983 had tried seven or fewer passes in a game.

In 2004, the Chargers threw six times in Cleveland, where the wind chill was -10.

In 2006, the Panthers ran tried seven passes, and along the way invented the NFL’s modern version of the “Wildcat” formation.

Their head coach: John Fox, who has proven the past two weeks he’s happy to sacrifice the forward pass at the altar of winning, even while trying to develop No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

“You just don’t take a lot of risks,” he said Monday. “It’s a little bit like investing your money. I don’t know if you want to be 100% in tech stocks. You might want to have some bonds; you might want to have some money in cash. Everything is risk/reward – including football.”

The Bears will undoubtedly branch out before they play the Saints, the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, on Sunday. Still, Fox’s history shows he doesn’t care if he wins pretty — his 2013 Broncos set the all-time scoring record — or ugly.

In 2006, Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme was out with a broken thumb and backup Chris Weinke had hurt his ribs, so Fox’s offense was limited against the Falcons. He devised a plan to use DeAngelo Williams in a shotgun formation; the Panthers named the scheme “Tiger,” after Williams’ alma mater, Memphis.

Two years later, Panthers offensive coordinator Dan Henning took the formation to the Dolphins, where they popularized the formation in an upset win against the Patriots.

“You do what you have to do to win,” Fox said Monday, recalling the 10-3 victory against Michael Vick’s team. “We controlled the clock.”

Fox said the same about the Bears’ 17-3 win against the Vikings, in which Trubisky went 4-for-7 for 107 yards. History shows that he means it. Since 1983, only two teams completed fewer passes in a game than Fox’s Broncos did on Nov. 13, 2011. His quarterback: Tim Tebow, who went 2-for-8 for 69 yards and a touchdown in a win.

Not that Tebow and Trubisky should be in the same sentence. Fox inherited the Florida quarterback, and replaced him with Peyton Manning after one year. Trubisky is the No. 2 overall pick who will only improve.

“I’m not comparing them as players,” Fox said.

Fox was quick to say that Trubisky’s 101.8 passer rating was almost double Cam Newton’s 54.8 on Sunday. Since Trubisky made his debut three weeks ago, the Bears “haven’t been a turnover machine,” he said, “and that’s given us a chance” to win.

The fact the Bears ran only 37 offensive plays — Eddie Jackson’s two defensive touchdowns kept the Bears’ offense on the sideline — probably skewed the stats.

“At one point I needed to re-warm up,” tight end Zach Miller said.

Fox has forced his conservative identity upon the Bears’ offense.

For now, it’s working.

“It’s a different formula,” he admitted. “But we didn’t turn it over; they turned it over … Those are the ways you win football games.”

