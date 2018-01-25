With Senior Bowl practices over, the Bears’ draft season is just beginning

MOBILE, Ala. — The Bears kept their assistant coaches at home this week, convinced they were better served watching film of last year’s players than interviewing a senior class that could contain one of next season’s.

Head coach Matt Nagy accompanied general manager Ryan Pace and his front office staff to the Senior Bowl, sitting high in the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during practices. At night, they interviewed players in a more casual environment than the NFL Scouting Combine.

Holding the eighth overall pick April 26, the Bears likely haven’t interviewed their future first-round pick yet. ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected that all but eight players selected in the first round will be underclassmen; the Senior Bowl, with rare exception, caters those who’ve exhausted their eligibility.

That took some of the sizzle out of the annual all-star game, particularly for teams that weren’t considering quarterbacks Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield. Another team that made a coaching change this offseason, the Raiders, didn’t send a single coach — or their head coach, Jon Gruden, to watch.

The Bears hired head coach Matt Nagy earlier this month. (Getty Images)

In that sense, the Bears’ Senior Bowl trip was as much about scouting mid-round picks and priority free agents than it was lining up a blockbuster choice.

It also marked a dry run for Nagy, a first-time head coach, to meet with players.

When the Bears left Mobile on Thursday — exactly 13 weeks before the opening night of the draft — it was clear their preparation work was just beginning.

Here’s what’s next for the Bears as the draft season gets rolling:

• Combine time. Nagy will use his newly gained experience at the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. The Bears’ full coaching staff will be involved in interviews, unlike at the Senior Bowl.

The draft’s top prospects will be present there, including those who fit the Bears’ needs: N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, Alabama cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

• Staff matters. Nagy’s coaching staff is all-but-assembled — the team is waiting on a few low-level positions. Assistants old and new will spend the next weeks self-scouting the 2017 team and determining which players are fits to remain.

Pace and Nagy, though, will take their time in filling two positions that will be critical to the team’s success — or, if the past two seasons were any indication, lack thereof.

The Bears fired strength and conditioning coach Jason George earlier this month and head athletic trainer Nate Breske this week. The Bears must find replacements who will have greater success keeping their players healthy; the Bears finished 2016 with 19 players on injured reserve and had 16 more last year.

• Free agency. The Bears will try to fill holes at wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and elsewhere during the free agency period. Negotiations begin March 12 and players can sign starting on March 14. The Bears currently have about $41.6 million in cap space, per OvertheCap.com; that number will grow larger when they cut quarterback Mike Glennon and others, perhaps as early as the middle of February.

The Bears hope to have more luck than they did last free-agent season, when free agents were spooked by the lack of an established quarterback and John Fox’s uncertain future. Cornerback A.J. Bouye told the Houston Chronicle last week that he turned down more money from the Bears to join the Jaguars, where he made the AFC title game and his first career Pro Bowl.

• Trade deliberations. Only after free agency will the Bears be able to debate exactly what to do with the No. 8 pick — if they use it at all. With four quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the first round — USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Allen and Mayfield — the Bears could look to take advantage of passer-needy teams eager to trade up.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com