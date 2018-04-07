Yu Darvish looks like 126 million bucks as Cubs winter vision plays out vs. Crew

MILWAUKEE – This was how it looked in December when the Cubs talked about how they planned to replace all those departed pitchers and try to win a lot of games again this year.

There’s a lot of season left, but for one Saturday in Milwaukee at least, this was the start-to-finish vision.

As in: $126 million starter Yu Darvish pitching six exceptional innings in a bounce-back start from his rough debut and $21 million closer Brandon Morrow finally getting a bona fide inning to pitch and flashing 97 mph command to earn his first save as a Cub.

Final score: Cubs 5, Brewers 2.

Darvish pitching during Saturday's fourth inning

First impressions of the pair of big offseason acquisitions working the same game:

“As advertised,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The way Yu pitched and the way Morrow followed it up, that’s exactly what you think you’re going to get when you research and acquire these guys in the offseason. That’s who they are. And they definitely showed up today.”

The victory evened the Cubs’ record at 4-4 with one more chance Sunday to bring a winning record back to Chicago for Monday’s home opener against the Pirates.

Darvish didn’t stick around long enough to get a decision in a game the Cubs eventually won with four runs in the ninth.

But coming off a 4 1/3-inning debut with little command, Darvish looked like a different pitcher Saturday – going from a fastball-slider debut to using a mix of seven pitches Saturday, including what catcher Willson Contreras swears were three different sliders.

Two days after spending more than an hour with pitching strategists Mike Borzello and Tommy Hottovy, Darvish struck out nine, walked only one and gave up just two hits, both in the fourth.

That included Eric Thames’ leadoff homer on a 3-2 slider for the first run of the game.

“He hits a grove with his delivery, kind of this rhythmic thing,” Maddon said of Darvish’s game pattern. “Once he gets to that point, heads up because he’s going to throw strikes exactly where he wants to, and that’s where he was at the time we had to take him out.”

Kris Bryant’s home run leading off the sixth meant that Darvish handed off a 1-1 game when he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Darvish doesn’t know about finding a rhythm as a game progresses, he said through his interpreter, but he knows when he doesn’t have it – like in Miami last week.

For the pitcher who was the centerpiece of the Cubs’ offseason, signed to that big six-year deal, he also knew the importance of finding success quickly.

“The big contract part doesn’t really come into the deal,” he said. “But as a baseball player I think it’s important for me to go out there and do my stuff and get results.”

The comeback against a division rival notwithstanding, the Darvish gem might have been the most significant result of the weekend in Milwaukee so far.

“The biggest thing is he just looked more comfortable,” said Cubs ace Jon Lester, whose pinch squeeze bunt drove in the fourth run of the ninth.

“Your first start with a new team, big expectations and signing a new deal and all that stuff …,” said Lester, who admitted to thinking about some of that stuff early in 2015 after signing his six-year, $155 million deal. “He’s a guy we won’t really worry about. He’ll be fine. His stuff’s good enough. Even on his off days he’ll be fine. So it’s just a matter probably for him just getting comfortable and getting into that rotation and getting into turns and pitching.”

Said Contreras: “The first game he was too anxious to have a real good start. That’s why he was making mistakes. Today he was calmed down and he executed every pitch.”