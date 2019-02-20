Our Pledge To You

College Sports

02/20/2019, 08:59pm

Zion Williamson injury casts pall over Duke-UNC showdown

By Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman sensation Zion Williamson was knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game by a knee injury after his Nike shoe blew out during the top-ranked Blue Devils’ opening possession.

Williamson, the ACC’s second-leading scorer at 22.4 points per game and arguably the most exciting player in college basketball, left the marquee game after 36 seconds Wednesday night.

He ended up on the floor near the free throw line, then walked off with a slight limp but under his own power before heading back to the locker room with no shoes on his feet.

Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after falling as his shoe breaks against Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

