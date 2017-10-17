Zobrist at second, Baez out of Cubs lineup for Game 3 of NLCS
Cubs manager Joe Maddon mixed up his lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS Tuesday, inserting Ben Zobrist at second base for the slumping Javy Baez, and batting Kyle Schwarber second while moving Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo down one spot against Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish.
The Cubs have been limited to three runs in the series by lefties Clayton Kershaw Rich Hill and a vaunted Dodgers bullpen and trail two games to none in the best-of-seven series.
Second baseman Javy Baez, who is 0-for-19 in the postseason, will be on the bench.
The wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon, setting the stage for a good night for the hitters.
Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the Cubs. Gametime is 8 p.m.
The Cubs lineup:
Ben Zobrist 2B
Kyle Schwarber LF
Kris Bryant 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Willson Contreras C
Jon Jay CF
Addison Russell SS
Jason Heyward RF
Kyle Hendricks P