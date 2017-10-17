Zobrist at second, Baez out of Cubs lineup for Game 3 of NLCS

Cubs manager Joe Maddon mixed up his lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS Tuesday, inserting Ben Zobrist at second base for the slumping Javy Baez, and batting Kyle Schwarber second while moving Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo down one spot against Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish.

The Cubs have been limited to three runs in the series by lefties Clayton Kershaw Rich Hill and a vaunted Dodgers bullpen and trail two games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Second baseman Javy Baez, who is 0-for-19 in the postseason, will be on the bench.

The wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon, setting the stage for a good night for the hitters.

Ben Zobrist reacts as he scores on a double by Addison Russell during the fifth inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals. (AP)

Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the Cubs. Gametime is 8 p.m.

The Cubs lineup:

Ben Zobrist 2B

Kyle Schwarber LF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Jon Jay CF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Kyle Hendricks P