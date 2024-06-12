The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Springfield News Chicago

Secretary of state brings the DMV to the driver

The Illinois secretary of state’s office launches a mobile unit to bring the services of a brick-and-mortar office closer to workplaces and into communities.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
SHARE Secretary of state brings the DMV to the driver
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr tour the first Mobile DMV, which offers services directly from a mobile unit, in Daley Plaza in the Loop, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The first Secretary of State’s office Mobile DMV arrived Wednesday at Daley Plaza. Staffers working in the unit can help with renewing driver’s licenses and applying for Real IDs. The office plans to roll out three more mobile units in the coming months.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Renewing a driver’s license or applying for a Real ID might become a little easier with the rollout of a DMV on wheels.

The Illinois secretary of state’s office unveiled its first unit Wednesday in Daley Plaza. The aim is to offer more flexibility for busy people who might not have time to drive to an office, stand in line and wait to be served.

“Since taking office, it’s been our mission to make it easier and more convenient for Illinois residents to access government services without having to wait or travel to a DMV facility,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “Our DMV on Wheels program will build on the success of our digital programs, saving time by offering efficient ways to do things like renew your driver’s license or get a vehicle sticker without leaving their communities.”

MOBILEDMV-061324-05.JPGIllinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias greets a reporter as drivers and vehicle owners visit the first Mobile DMV, which offers services directly from a mobile unit, in Daley Plaza in the Loop, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was on hand to welcome clients seeking help at the Mobile DMV.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mobile DMV vans use on-board connectivity. They will allow Illinoisians to renew their driver’s licenses, apply for a state ID or temporary visitor driver’s license, renew vehicle registration, purchase vehicle stickers, apply for a Real ID, apply for a replacement or corrected driver’s license or state ID, join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry and register to vote.

A number of people crossing Daley Plaza stopped by hoping to get their licenses and IDs renewed. They welcomed the idea of being able to transact state business near where they work.

Adrianna Siller, 33, who lives on the South Side, got a duplicate driver’s license. The Mobile DMV being near her workplace was convenient for her. She believes the convenience will be a draw for communities on the South Side.

“If you’re in a hurry or have a lot of things going on instead of traveling the commute, you can come to one of these and get whatever services you need done in a quicker manner of time,” Siller told the Sun-Times.

MOBILEDMV-061324-04.JPG

Staffers working inside the Mobile DMV can assist with state IDs, Real IDs, vehicle stickers and other tasks connected with the secretary of state’s office.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Khadija Warfield, 42, who lives on the Near North Side, agreed with Siller’s assessment.

“I think this is going to be great accessibility for communities that have been overlooked and underserved. It’s going to be a huge benefit for people who don’t have access to transportation and have a difficult time getting to the actual secretary of state locations.”

John Heroff, 42, is a Near South Side resident who applied for his REAL ID on Wednesday. He marveled at the speed of service at the Mobile DMV and said it was a better experience than going to the DMV office inside the Daley Center.

“The space was terrible down there. The basement smelled bad, and there were pigeons down there. It was gross, but it was very efficient and I never waited long. But this is amazing. If you could do this when you are out and about, that seems much more convenient and you don’t have to go into the center,” Heroff said.

The Mobile DMV is expected to launch this month serving Chicago and suburbs, with three more coming later in the summer.

Next Up In Politics
Parliamentary maneuver spares Johnson a City Council defeat on ethics reform — for a little while
O'Hare expansion, La Salle Street makeover take giant steps forward as City Council OKs financing
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
Ed Burke’s lawyers swamp judge with glowing letters of support ahead of sentencing: ‘I know who Ed really is'
Hunter Biden's conviction painful for President Biden, but may help his bid against Trump
Lawyer was handcuffed to chair after Cook County judge ordered him removed from courtroom, sparking state inquiry
The Latest
Outside the Rogers Park co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market during its grand opening.
Small Business
Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
The community-owned store offering locally sourced food and products was 10 years in the making, owners said.
By Amy Yee
 
Chicago police officers confront Dexter Reed after pulling over his SUV in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Push to monitor Chicago police traffic stops under federal court order faces stiff resistance from community groups
Witnesses at federal court hearings worried that including traffic stops in a consent decree originally issued in 2019 to reform the Chicago Police Department would actually slow attempts to curb the controversial practice.
By Tom Schuba
 
SIXCOSTUMES-061324-04.jpg
Theater
All that glitters — the costumes fit for a queen in the musical 'Six'
British costume designer Gabriella Slade won a Tony Award in 2022 for her work.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Riot Fest co-founder Michael Petryshyn says the cost of staging the fest in Bridgeview will be "in the same ballpark" as the price tag in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' process drove Riot Fest out of Douglass Park, co-founder says
With move from Chicago to southwest suburban Bridgeview, Michael “Riot Mike” Petryshyn looks forward to “going somewhere where people want you.”
By Selena Fragassi
 
Schubas_BigShoulders.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Comic book series set in Chicago and 'love letter' to the city launches on Kickstarter
With words by John Dudley and art by Scott Gray, “Big Shoulders” explores the journeys of several characters in Chicago who have big aspirations. The “urban fantasy” will feature aliens, dragons and immortal beings — but also plenty of Chicago history.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 