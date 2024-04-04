Serious injuries force Lake County canine officer Dax to retire after storied 9-year career

A month after suffering serious injuries while tracking down a suspected car thief, renowned Lake County sheriff’s police dog Dax is turning in his badge.

“There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax’s service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me,” Dax’s partner, Deputy John Forlenza, said in a retirement announcement.

“I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own. I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years,” he added. “Dax is a true hero and well deserving of the rest and love that waits for him in his retirement.”

The 9-year-old German shepherd will continue to live with Forlenza and his family in retirement.

Dax suffered neck and spine injuries on March 3 while apprehending a suspect in a wooded area near Zion. Authorities say the suspect had stolen a car in Wisconsin and then was pursued into Illinois, where he crashed and fled on foot before his capture.

