Friday, April 19, 2024
Suburban Chicago News Crime

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Lemont motel

The bodies of Richard Crane, 62, and an unidentified woman were found shot at the D-Lux Budget Inn in southwest suburban Lemont.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police crime scene tape.

Lemont police were called to the D-Lux Budget Inn at 12241 Archer Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sun-Times file

Two people were found dead in separate motel rooms in southwest suburban Lemont after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday morning, police said.

Lemont police responded to a room at the D-Lux Budget Inn at 12241 Archer Ave. and found an unidentified woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:30 a.m.

While working the scene and investigating other hotel rooms, police found the body of Richard Crane, 62, who sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lemont police said.

Police determined the same gun was used in both shootings.

No motive has been established and the relationship between the two people wasn’t immediately clear.

