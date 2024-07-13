‘I just feel it in my soul’ — house fans revel in joy, friendship at Chosen Few picnic

When asked why he has dedicated decades of his life to house music, DJ Andre Hatchett gave a simple response: “Music is my life.”

And inspiring people to dance at events like the Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival has made his job “even better,” said Hatchett, who is 60.

“There could be two people out there, and I’m happy.”

Given that benchmark, Hatchett must have been in a state of euphoria at the 2024 event on Saturday, which was expected to draw about 40,000 attendees to Jackson Park. One of the many parties celebrating 40 years of the genre this year, the event kicked off at 8 a.m.

All day, “house heads” danced to sets by the legendary Chosen Few DJ collective, which includes Hatchett, his brother, Tony, Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Alan King, Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn.

Attendees also set up tents, fired up grills, and showed off colorful outfits or T-shirts featuring phrases such as “House heads,” “I Love House Music,” and “Go house or go home.” Witnessing people talk and laugh with the friends they came with — and the friends they see once a year at the event — the feelings of joy and unity were palpable.

“It’s like a family reunion,” said Debbie Shannon, a South Sider in her 50s, who twirled a purple umbrella as she danced to the music.

“Most of us come from the same type of place: Englewood, South Side, West Side. And these are the people who started this music.”

Debbie Shannon twirls a purple umbrella while dancing at the Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival in Jackson Park. “Most of us come from the same type of place: Englewood, South Side, West Side. And these are the people who started this music,” she said. Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Kinya McDowell was reuniting with her high school friends, who were sitting in a tent that included a banner showcasing their nickname: the “Blue Sweater Posse.”

The moniker originated during their teen years, when they wore blue uniforms and went to house music parties.

“I just feel it in my soul,” said McDowell, 52, of South Shore. “Every time I hear it, I just want to move and dance, and I do.”

Seeing groups like the “Blue Sweater Posse” is part of the fun of attending the fest. Other squads represented with their respective signs. For example, the “House Heads on the Move” stood out with their tent, which was decorated with black musical notes.

The group of dancers, many over 50, formed in 2016.

“Through our dance moves, we keep the crowd pumped and going,” said founder Tony Wilson, who is 56. “We just love house music to the fullest. It’s good exercise. It keeps us healthy.”

Tony Wilson, of the House Heads on the Move dance group, dances. “We just love house music to the fullest. It’s good exercise. It keeps us healthy,” Wilson said. Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Another attention-grabbing tent was decked out in orange and green colors to pay homage to Florida A&M University. “Chosen Few Crew” was printed on the banners next to an image of the school’s mascot.

Sitting inside were retired school teacher Claretha Washington, 62, and Air Force veteran Dante McCommon, 69, whose sister attended FAMU.

“When I’m depressed, us veterans get together and hit the button and listen to house music,” said McCommon, also a former house DJ. “I grew up on it. I will love it ‘til I die.”

Claretha Washington, left, and Dante McCommon sit in their tent decked out in the colors of Florida A&M University at the Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival in Jackson Park. Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Attendees had their pick of snacks, including wood-fired pizza, ribs, Harold’s chicken and pot roast cupcakes from Oooh Wee It Is, one of the event partners.

“It’s a great opportunity to be among our fans and our foodies,” Oooh Wee founder Mark Walker said of the fest. “I love house music. … You can’t help but move your feet. Between house music and church music, you find peace. They’re similar. And I’m a preacher’s kid, so I don’t feel like I’m doing anything wrong.”

Food and friendship aside, the Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival is primarily about celebrating the DJs. Early in the day, people were noticeably excited by DJ Sundance’s set, especially when she spun a mix of “ Talk To God ‘Bout It .”

“Sundance is going to give that real, real,” said attendee Kelly Alexander, 53, a Navy vet from South Shore who came to the fest despite a foot injury. “She’s going to go back, go forward and do some new” music.

Playing the fest is a major highlight, even for the Grammy-nominated Chosen Few DJ Terry Hunter, who has traveled internationally and remixed songs for Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and others.

“It’s nothing like it in the world,” said Hunter, 53, who lives on the South Side. “It’s hard going to another event after playing this.”