Things to Do in Chicago — The Mix: Feb. 22-28
The Shindellas in concert, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ the stage musical, and three world premieres at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- British director-choreographer Kate Prince and her Zoonation company present “Message in a Bottle,” a dance-theater production set to the music of Grammy Award winner Sting. The story revolves around three siblings, separated from their parents during a siege on their village, who each embark on their own perilous refugee journey. Features new vocals by Sting, new arrangements by Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (“Hamilton”) and guest vocals by Beverley Knight and Lynval Golding. From Feb. 28-March 3 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $32-$95. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Everyone’s favorite cross-dressing nanny comes to town in the Broadway staging of “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Based on Chris Columbus' popular film, it’s the story of an out-of-work actor who, after a messy divorce, concocts a creative way to stay close to his kids via his alter ego — Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire. Jerry Zaks directs and Rob McClure reprises his Tony Award-nominated performance. From Feb. 27-March 10 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $30-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Kenneth La’Ron Hamilton and Felicia Oduh star in “Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet,” a 75-minute adaptation of the tragic tale of young love now staged in a high-energy 1980s setting. Adapted and directed by Mikael Burke. From From Feb. 24-March 16 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $26, $42. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- “The Time Machine: A Tribute to the ‘80s” is Daryl D. Brooks’ trip back in time when the music was eclectic and eccentric. Features the songs of Prince, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Morris Day, Sheila E, Madonna, Keith Sweat and many more. Brooks directs. From Feb. 24-April 14 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $56.50-$66.50. Visit blackensemble.org.
- “Shakespeare’s R&J” is Joe Calarco’s reimagining of the classic tragedy that he originally set in an exclusive all-boys school. This production features an all-female cast in a girls’ school setting as students secretly act out the play at night and get caught up in the passion of the text. Amber Mandley directs. From Feb. 22-March 24 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pridearts.org.
- A workshop production of Kat Hamill’s “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy,” a new musical which confronts with horror and humor the sexism in Bran Stoker’s novel. Jasmine B. Gunter directs. From Feb. 23-March 3 at Ethel M. Barber Theater, Northwestern University, 30 Arts Circle, Evanston. Tickets: $12-$25. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu/dracula/.
- French magician Alexandra Duvivier debuts her new production, “Extraordinaire!.” The daughter of legendary magician, Dominique Duvivier, it wasn’t until 15 that she decided to become, little by little, the worthy heiress of her father’s legacy. From Feb. 22-March 9 at Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse. Tickets: $35+. Visit rhapsodytheater.com.
Comedy
- Former U.S. Senator and Saturday Night Live cast member Al Franken returns to his comedy roots when he road tests his new comedy set at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $40-$75. Visit citywinery.com.
Dance
- Hubbard Street Dance Chicago presents the world premieres of three new works — a new duet by Aszure Barton, Maria Torres’ “Echoes of Our Ancestors” and a new piece by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner — as well as several audience favorites — Randy Duncan’s “Love Infinite” and Rennie Harris’ “Dear Frankie.” From Feb. 23-March 3 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $15-$95. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com.
- Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre performs its landmark piece “American Catracho. Created by artistic director Wilfredo Rivera, a native of Honduras, the work explores the many emotional elements of immigration and is inspired by Rivera’s own journey. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $15. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Music
- Multi-Grammy winner Jon Batiste tours behind his new album, “World Music Radio,” which marries hard-hitting pop songs to a rich tapestry of international sounds with the help of collaborators Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D. Camilo, NewJeans and more. At 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Sold out but check resale sites. For more information, visit jamusa.com.
- Jazz Institute of Chicago presents the Chicago Winter Jazz Fair featuring concerts, panel discussions and vendors. Performers include Marques Carroll’s Trumpet Summit, Windy City Jazz Electric, Bethany Pickens’ Soulful Coalition, Darwin Noguera, Ernest Dawkins and more. From 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 23 at Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington. Admission is free. Visit jazzinchicago.org/jazzfair.
- Country performer Sam Hunt has been dubbed “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by the New York Times. Before he began his standout solo career, he wrote hit songs for Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire among others. Brett Young and Lily Rose open at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim. Tickets: $23+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Music Institute of Chicago presents Grammy-nominated chamber ensemble Imani Winds performing works celebrating composers of color including Paquito D’Rivera, Billy Taylor, Damien Geter, Valerie Coleman, Andy Akiho and Carlos Simon. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $30-$60, livestream $15. Visit musicinst.org.
- Emerging R&B group The Shindellas — Tamara Chauniece, Kasi Jones and Stacy Johnson — are having a breakout moment. Late last year, the Nashville-based trio released their acclaimed album, “Shindo,” a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul for a sound they call “new American soul.” Also on the bill: October London and J. Brown. At 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $51.50. Visit jamusa.com.
- Magic of Motown features 15 vocalists backed by a six-piece band performing hits by The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 W. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $43+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been hailed as “the best Cajun band in the world.” The quartet has taken Cajun music from its Louisiana roots to worldwide popularity. At 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $38. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Museums
- The work of three Chicago artists is the focus of “Unearth.” Karen Perl, Emily Rapport and Gwendolyn Zabicki find beauty and meaning in everyday urban scenes. To March 10 at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Admission is free. Visit ccma.org.
- “Threaded Visions: Contemporary Weavings from the Collection” features textiles from the Art Institute of Chicago’s permanent collection. Included are pieces by 13 artists from around the world that comprise a look at how their modern artistic practice allows the weavers to use culturally significant materials to create expressions of identity. From Feb. 24-Aug. 26 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu
Family Fun
- Celebrate the traditions of carnivale at an International Carnivale event featuring art-making activities, music, food and dance from around the world. Performers include Four Star Brass Band, LaZafra, Somos Colombia, Team Jamacia, Travesura and Chicago Samba. From 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
