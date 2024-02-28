Things to do in Chicago Feb. 29-March 6: The Mix
A trio of Zach Bryan concerts, the Goodman Theatre’s fresh take on Homer and a monster truck demo are among the week’s entertainment highlights
Theater
- “Worlds End … Worlds Begin” is an evening of multimedia performances by Kao Ra Zen and friends that take you on a journey through worlds and words, dimensions and dances, multiverses and music. At 8 p.m. March 1-2 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- “The Penelopiad” is Margaret Atwood’s adaptation of her novel, which offers a new perspective on Homer’s classic story of Odysseus’ long journey as seen through the eyes of his long-suffering wife, Penelope (Jennifer Morrison of ABC's "Once Upon a Time"). Goodman Theatre artistic director Susan V. Booth, the first woman to assume the role in the theater’s 97-year history, says she is “thrilled to direct this play” as her first mainstage production. From March 2-31 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$90. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen’s children’s book “Skunk and Badger” gets the stage treatment in this world premiere production about two very different roommates — the set-in-his-ways Badger and easygoing Skunk — who establish a lasting odd-couple friendship. From March 2-April 7 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $20. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.
- Vicki Quade’s “Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection & Peeps” returns for a comedic look at Easter traditions. From March 1-30 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
- The Second City presents “She the People,” a high-octane show that roasts the patriarchy. Created and performed by the funny women of the comedy theater. At 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Center for the Performing Arts, Governor’s State University, 1 University Parkway. Tickets: $. Visit govst.edu/shethepeople/.
Dance
- Trinity Irish Dance Company, the ensemble that fuses vibrant Irish traditions with American innovation, presents the world premiere of two new works: Mark Howard and Chelsea Hoy’s vaudeville-inspired “Taking the Mick” and Harrison McEldowney’s cutting-edge, tech-infused “P.O.V.” Plus performances of works from the company’s repertoire including “Black Rose,” “Soles,” “Push,” “Communion” and “An Sorcas.” At 3 p.m. March 3 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Winifred Haun & Dancers’ “First Draft” offers local choreographers and dancers the opportunity to present their latest works. Three programs over three evenings featuring 13 Chicago area choreographers. At 7 p.m. March 2 and 3 p.m. March 3 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $35. Visit winifredhaun.org.
- Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble presents the world premiere of “Meditations on Being,” a piece inspired by stories from and about the community and told through dance, storytelling, poetry, music, video installations and art. From March 1-9 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster. Tickets: $20. Visit danztheatre.org.
Music
- Country star Zach Bryan begins his “Quittin Time Tour” with a three-night stand in Chicago. The tour comes on the heels of the Grammy winner’s new self-titled release that explores his Southern roots. Also on the bill: The Middle East and Levi Turner. At 7 p.m. March 5-7 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickers: $191+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Born in Chicago and raised in the north suburbs, Grammy winner Richard Marx made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Marx is joined by special guest John Waite, the British-born rock star who’s been writing and performing enduring popular music for more than 35 years. At 7 p.m. March 1 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $69.50+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- The quintet Greensky Bluegrass is known for thoughtful lyricism, an edgy and genre-expansive sound and dazzling live performances. Also on the bill are the High Hawks, a six-member country-rock supergroup that includes Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon) and Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth). At 8 p.m. March 2 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $40. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Chicago Flamenco Festival, presented by Instituto Cervantes, is a multi-week celebration of flamenco music and dance. The event begins with a concert by Latin Grammy winner Antonio Rey, who performs new and old works. Additional performers throughout the fest include vocalist Maria Jose Llergo, Clinard Dance’s Flamenco Quartet Project, the quartet Las Migas, Surabhi Ensemble and much more. From Feb. 29-March 23 at Instituto Cervantes (31 W. Ohio), City Winery (1200 W. Randolph) and Space (1245 Chicago, Evanston). Tickets: $15-$40. For a complete list of events, visit chicago.cervantes.es.
- Musical theater actress Megan McDonough performs “Leap of Love: The Burt Bacharach Songbook,” which features the songwriter’s most popular songs from “The Look of Love” to “What the World Needs Now.” At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton Market. Tickets: $50. Visit carnivalechicago.com.
- Jess Williamson, recently known as one half of the country duo Plains, alongside Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, tours behind her recent solo debut, “Time Ain’t Accidental,” a modern and unique take on country music. At 8 p.m. March 1 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $26. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Chris O’Leary, former lead singer of Levon Helm’s Barn Burners, celebrates his Alligator Records debut, “The Hard Line,” with a performance at 9:30 p.m. March 1 at Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash. Tickets: $25. Visit buddyguy.com.
- Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Scott was born into the legendary Black family of singers and musicians (she’s the daughter of Frances Black and the niece of Mary Black). Scott has steadily made a name for herself in the traditional and folk music scene. At 7 p.m. March 2 at Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox. Tickets: $25. Visit irish-american.org.
- Another interesting Irish act, The Coronas — Danny O’Reilly (vocals, guitar), Graham Knox (bass) and Conor Egan (drums) — offers up its brand of rock at 9 p.m. March 5 at The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western. Tickets: $20. Visit emptybottle.com.
Museums
- “Victory at Home: 1941-1945” examines the home front during World War II and explores the sacrifice, service and patriotism of American throughout the country. The exhibit includes photographs, journals, uniforms, WWII posters, radio broadcasts, interactive audio-video stations and more. From March 1-Aug. 18 at Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park, Elmhurst. Admission is free. Visit elmhursthistory.org.
- “Aimée Beaubien: Through the Hothouse” showcases the artist’s innovative techniques via an installation which transforms a 92-foot-long hallway into a green corridor by integrating elements such as plant matter, weaving, photographs and 3-D drawings that symbolize the intricate interplay between ecological, social, and cultural concerns. From March 2-June 2 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.
Movies
- “Chicago European Film Festival: Spotlight on Belgium” showcases 15 films including 11 Chicago premieres. The opening night film is Belgian-Congolese director Baloji’s “Omen,” about a young man, a native of Kinshasa now living in Belgium, who returns home where his family holds fast to old superstitions. Additional films include Bas Devos’ “Here,” Dominique Abel’s “The Falling Star,” Veerle Baetens’ “When It Melts" and Mona Achache’s “Little Girl Blue.” From March 1-10 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13, festival pass $30 includes five films and unlimited popcorn. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- More than a dozen dramas, documentaries and short films can be found at the Chicago Irish Film Festival, which celebrates emerging and established filmmakers. The festival opens with Patricia Kelly’s debut film, “Verdigris,” the story of two women from very different backgrounds who form a bond as they walk the streets of Dublin. From Feb. 29-March 3 at Theater on the Lake (2401 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.), AMC New City (1500 N. Clybourn) and Gallery Theatre (1112 N. Milwaukee). Ticket prices vary. Visit chicagoirishfilmfestival.com.
Family Fun
- Adrenaline kicks in at Monster Jam when the world’s best drivers in their monster trucks show off crazy, all-out racing skills in head-to-head battles. Also check out the Pit Party (an additional fee) which gets fans access to the stadium floor to meet the drivers including fan favorite Weston Anderson, driver of Grave Digger. From March 1-3 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The new immersive, multi-sensory attraction Flyover takes viewers through exhilarating flying journeys, via drone technology, that showcase Chicago from perspectives never seen before. The journey is shown on a 65-foot spherical screen with flight motion seats engineered to swoop, dip and turn, giving the feeling of flight. Opens March 1 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Tickets: $24.95, $14.95 for 13 and under. Visit experienceflyover.com/chicago/.
- Check out menus for bargains at area restaurants during Greektown Restaurant Week (March 1-7, greektownchicago.org), North Side Restaurant Week (March 1-15 in Andersonville and nearby neighborhoods, northsiderestaurantweek.com) and Rosemont Restaurant Week (March 3-9, rosemontrestaurantweek.com).
