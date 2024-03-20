Things to do in Chicago March 21-27: The Mix

Theater
- Take a journey to Neverland with “Peter Pan,” the newly imagined production based on James M. Barrie’s classic story of the young Peter who, along with his sidekick Tinker Bell and the Darling children, embarks on a magical adventure. Nolan Almeida stars as Peter with Cody Garcia as Captain Hook and Hara Kamara as Wendy; Lonny Price directs. From March 26-April 7 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- "The Choir of Man," first presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, has since been performed at venues around the world. Created by Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson, the show, set in a pub, features pop, rock, folk and pub anthems including songs by Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luther Vandross and more. The cast features veterans of the show from the United Kingdom as well as local performers RJ Griffith and Kevin James Sievert. From March 27-May 26 at Apollo Theatre, 2550 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35-$109. Visit choirofmanchicago.com.
- Remy Bumppo Theatre presents “Love Song,” John Kolvenbach’s off-kilter romantic comedy which explores the countless complexities of love when a man’s world suddenly expands after he falls madly in love. Marti Lyons directs. From March 21-April 21 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $10-$52. Visit remybumppo.org.
- The Chicago New Theatre Project presents Caryl Churchill’s “Far Away” in an unusual venue: a working titanium parts factory. Churchill’s dystopian drama is a futuristic nightmare about factory workers who make elaborate hats to be worn for a horrific purpose. Spencer Huffman directs. From March 21-30 at Servi-Sure factory, 2020 W. Rascher. Sold out but there is a wait list. Visit ticketstripe.com/faraway.
- Nick Robideau’s new comedy, “Inanimate,” explores objectum sexuality in a story about a woman in love with her local Dairy Queen sign. Jeremy Wechsler directs. From March 22-May 4 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $18-$55. Visit theaterwit.org.
- “Crystal” is Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever acrobatic performance on ice featuring the troupe's traditional circus arts plus skating performers. From March 22-24 at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Tickets: $40+. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.
- Australian sleight-of-hand magician Harry Milas’ “The Unfair Advantage” is a part performance, part tutorial of card cheating techniques. Milas, who has worked in security for casinos, reveals how magicians, card cheaters and mentalists fool us all. Be warned: You will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement before attending. From March 26-April 21 at Steppenwolf Garage, 1624 N. Halsted. Tickets: $75, $85. Visit unfairadvantage.show.
Comedy
- Ali Wong recently won Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for her role in the dark TV comedy “Beef.” Now the comedian returns to her stand-up roots with new edgy, revelatory material. At 5 and 8 p.m. March 23, 7 p.m. March 24 and 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $49+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Dance
- Center Stage at Ruth Page features performances from in-residence companies and the Chicago dance community including Ruth Page School of Dance, DanceWorks Chicago, Hedwig Dances, Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater, Joffrey Studio Company, Moonwater Dance Project, Mordine & Company Dance Theater, Red Clay Dance Company and more. At 7:30 p.m. March 22-23 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25, $40 for both performances. Visit ruthpage.org.
Music
- Sleater-Kinney (Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker) tour behind their new album, “Little Rope,” a meditation on what living in a world of perpetual crisis has done to us and what we do to the world in return. Black Belt Eagle Scout opens at 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $39.50-$75. Visit jamusa.com.
- Grammy-winning country duo Dan & Shay bring their Heartbreak on the Map tour to town. In addition to touring, they’ve also been extra busy lately as the first “double chair” coaches on “The Voice,” where they compete against fellow coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper. Singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters open at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Lyric Opera performs Mozart’s “Requiem” for the first time in the company’s history. The first half of the program features the incidental music Mozart composed for the play “Thamos, King of Egypt,” a showcase for the Lyric Opera Chorus, followed by “Requiem,” one of the world’s greatest choral pieces. Featured are soprano Heidi Stober, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong, tenor Matthew Polenzani and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen. At 7 p.m. March 22 and 2 p.m. March 24 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $129+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Former Migos rapper Offset is currently on his first solo tour in support of his latest album, “Set It Off.” He says the tour is “a journey into my mind” and he hopes it “gives fans a new way to experience my music.” At 8 p.m. March 23 at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. Tickets: $38+. Visit livenation.com.
- Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents “Qawwali and Gospel: Singing Together,” a performance combining gospel music with Qawwali, a devotional music tradition rooted in Sufi Islam. At 3 p.m. March 24 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $20, $30. Visit events.uchicago.edu.
- With his chart-topping blend of salsa and bolero, Latin music legend Gilberto Santa Rosa continues to push boundaries, always exploring new styles and sounds. At 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $55-$150. Visit jamusa.com.
- Music Institute of Chicago welcomes Titus Underwood, principal oboe of the Nashville Symphony, for a multimedia program highlighting a range of Black composers through media, speech and music. At 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago. Tickets: $30-$60. Visit musicinst.org/nch.
- Canadian trio Rural Alberta Advantage tours behind its new album, “The Rise & the Fall,” which according to Stereogum “finds the band in top form, bashing, rootsy and earnest.” Julianna Riolino opens at 8 p.m. March 24 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $22.50, $27. Visit lh-st.com.
Movies
- Cinema Morricone (March 21-28) is a 15-film celebration of film composer Ennio Morricone, followed by Giuseppe Tornatore’s new documentary “Ennio” (beginning March 28). Morricone was a classical and pop composer when he tried his hand at film composing, a venture he thought would be short-lived. Now his list of 400 films includes iconic film scores. Included in the series are “The Battle of Algiers,” Cinema Paradiso,” “Days of Heaven,” “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and more. At Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $11. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
Museums & Galleries
- “Meiji Modern: Fifty Years of New Japan” showcases the art of Japan’s Meiji era (1868-1912), four decades that moved the country into the modern era. Featured are more than 130 artworks including paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture and textiles drawn from nearly 50 American collections. From March 21-June 9 at Smart Museum of Art, University of Chicago, 5550 S. Greenwood. Admission is free. Visit smartmuseum.uchicago.edu.
Family Fun
- Brookfield Zoo celebrates its 90th anniversary with a 110-foot Ferris wheel, which offers a bird's-eye view of the gardens, animal habitats and Chicago skyline (to Dec. 31, $8). Easter activities include a Bunny Hop (March 23, free with admission) featuring an all-day egg hunt, a dance party and photo ops; and Brunch with the Bunny (March 23, 30-31, $35, $75), with a buffet and children’s entertainment and activities. The zoo is at 8400 31st, Brookfield. Admission: $20.95-$29.95. For more information, visit brookfieldzoo.org.
- Rock and Roll Playhouse, the troupe that translates classic rock tunes into age-appropriate singalongs for little rock fans, has a debut album out, “Friends Rock!,” plus two upcoming Chicago dates with the music of Red Hot Chili Peppers” (March 24) and Prince (April 7). At 11:30 a.m. both days at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $15. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Holi Celebration highlights the Hindu Holi Festival, one of the major festivals of India, which welcomes the arrival of spring. The Navy Pier event features live music, dance and educational programming as well as the iconic tradition of powder throwing (colorful powders are available for purchase). From 1-5 p.m. March 23 at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
