Things to Do in Chicago April 11-18: The Mix

Theater
- John Patrick Shanley’s “Brooklyn Laundry” is the story of chronically single Fran who, after putting her family first, is ready to take charge of her romantic dreams when a laundry owner asks her out. Cassidy Slaughter-Mason and Mark Montgomery star; BJ Jones directs. From April 11-May 12 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $49-$89. Visit northlight.org.
- Goodman Theatre resident director Chuck Smith helms a new production of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” the second work in playwright August Wilson’s American Century Cycle. Set in the 1920s, it’s the story of Herald Loomis (A.C. Smith) who, while searching for his estranged wife, must also deal with his heritage and identity. From April 13-May 12 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$90. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- “Nana” is Olwen Wymark’s dramatization of Emile Zola’s novel about the rise and downfall of a young courtesan amidst the sexual and financial greed of 19th century Parisian society. Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long co-direct. From April 11-May 18 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland. Tickets: $30, 2-for-1 on Thursdays. Visit trapdoortheatre.com.
- In Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire’s musical “Baby,” three couples on a university campus deal with the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. Scott Shallenbarger directs. From April 17-May 19 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
- The National Hellenic Museum presents the next edition of its annual Trial series. “The Trial of Pericles” looks at Pericles' decision in 451 B.C.E. to change the Athenian constitution to restrict citizenship to those born to two Athenian parents. A legal team made up of attorneys presents cases for and against the decision. At 7 p.m. April 17 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $100. Visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.
- “Bible Bingo,” Vicki Quade’s comedy about the culture of Catholic fundraising and bingo, returns April 12-May 25 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $37. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
- Silk Road Cultural Center and Stage Center Theatre present a workshop staging of Karissa Murrell Myers “Black Bear Island,” about a woman who returns to her island hometown where the past collides with the present. From April 17-27 at Stage Center Theatre, Northeastern Illinois University, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $4-$20. A live stream is available on April 20, 27 ($5). Visit neiu.edu/university-life/stagecenter-theatre.
Dance
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, now celebrating its 65th season, returns with three programs of dynamic work. Among the pieces are Ronald K. Brown’s “Dancing Spirit,” Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings?,” Amy Hall Garner’s “Century,” Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish’s “Me, Myself and You,” Alonzo King’s “Following the Subtle Current Upstream” and Hans van Manen’s “Solo” plus a program of Ailey classics. From April 17-21 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $40+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Music
- Pop country singer Kane Brown started out as a social media sensation and has gone on to hitmaking success. In addition to his country leanings, he’s known for his collaborations with artists in other genres including pop, hip-hop and R&B. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and North Carolina band Parmalee open the show. At 7 p.m. April 12 Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim. Tickets: $89+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- “Rising Stars in Concert” is a showcase for young artists from The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center. Stefano Sarzani conducts members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra. At 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Admission is free. For reservations, visit lyricopera.org.
- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole tours behind her new album, “Lo,” her first collection of new, original songs in nearly a decade. Weaving the personal with the universal, she wrestles with questions of identity and intimacy, history and our collective failure to learn from it. At 8 p.m. April 11 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $45. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Pianist Yefim Bronfman performs a program featuring Beethoven’s Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3; Schubert’s Sonata in A Minor, D. 784; Schumann’s Arabeske, Op. 18, Salonen’s “Sisar,” and Schumann’s “Carnival Scenes from Vienna.” At 3 p.m. April 14 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $29-$150. Visit cso.org.
- Latin Grammy winner Andres Cepeda brings his powerhouse Tengo Ganas Tour to Chicago. Alejandro Santamaria opens at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $45-$100. Visit jamusa.com.
Chance the Rapper headlines a benefit concert for his non-profit SocialWorks, which aims to empower youth through the arts, education and civic engagement. DJ Oreo opens at 7 p.m. (with an after-party at 10:30) April 13 at Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted. Tickets: $99.50, $125.50; after-party $30. Visit chancestuff.com.
- Gateways Music Festival makes its Chicago debut with a weeklong spring residency, which begins with the Gateways Chamber Players performing with violinist Tai Murray and narrator Phylicia Rashad for Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” Suite and Wynton Marsalis’ “A Fiddler’s Tale.” At 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, 50 Arts Circle, Evanston. Tickets: $35. More concerts take place April 16-18 at various locations. The festival culminates with a performance by the Gateways Festival Orchestra and the vocal sextet Take Six at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35-$125. For more information, visit gatewaysmusicfestival.org.
- Celebrate Arab Heritage Month with the music of Karim Nagi & Huzam Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Epiphany Arts Center, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $20. Visit epiphanychi.com.
Museums
- “Nicole Eisenman: What Happened” is the first comprehensive survey of the artist who explores political, economic and social themes through her portraits of daily life in paintings, drawings and sculptures. To Sept. 22 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $19-$22. Visit mcachicago.org.
Movies
- The 40th Chicago Latino Film Festival opens April 11 with Alonso Alvarez-Barreda’s “The Wingwalker,” about a man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is deported to Mexico and must leave behind his ill young daughter. The festival closes April 22 with Laura Gonzalez’s “Milonga,” starring Paulina Garcia as a woman who, after her husband’s death, lives alone with her memories of a violent relationship. The two films screen at the Davis Theatre, 4614 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $75. From April 12-21 nearly 50 films screen at Landmark Century Cinema, 2828 N. Clark, with a special screening April 17 at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Tickets: $15, $125 festival pass (10 films). For a complete list of films, visit chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.
- The Art of the Benshi offers a rare opportunity to experience the mesmerizing artistry of Japan’s celebrated benshi — “movie orators” who, since the early days of film, have been breathing life into silent movies. Joined by an ensemble of musicians from Japan, these masters of their art transport viewers back to a time when every movie screening was also a live performance. Two separate programs at 6 p.m. April 16-17 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $22. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- The Auditorium Philms Concert Series continue with a 35th anniversary screening of Tim Burton’s “Batman 1989” starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. The film’s score by Danny Elfman is performed live by the Chicago Philharmonic conducted by James Olmstead. At 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $69+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- One Earth Film Festival is a showcase of environmental films and post-film discussions focused on solutions and actions people can take to understand climate change and sustainability. From April 17-23 at various locations. Admission is free unless otherwise indicated on website. For more information, visit oneearthfilmfest.org.
Family Fun
- Arnold Lobel’s lovable characters in “A Year with Frog and Toad” are brought to life in a Tony Award-nominated musical filled with hummable tunes by Robert and Willie Reale. Eduardo Curley-Carrillo and Nick Druzbanski star; Michelle Lopez-Rios directs. Suitable for all ages. From April 13-May 26 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Tickets: $45.25-$55.25. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
Art Fairs
- Expo Chicago showcases leading contemporary and modern art galleries alongside a diverse program of talks, on-site installations and public art initiatives. More than 170 galleries, including many local exhibitors, will present an array of art for those looking to buy or simply browse the always colorful event. From April 11-14 Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission: $40, $70 for three days. Visit expochicago.com.
- The Other Art Fair presents work by more than 110 emerging artists plus interactive workshops, installations, DJ sets, an Art Swap Shop and more. From April 12-14 at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood. Tickets: $20-$45. Visit theotherartfair.com.
