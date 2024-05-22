The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

More than 2 million Illinois residents to travel Memorial Day weekend

A record number of nearly 1.9 million Illinoisans will hit the road, according to AAA.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE More than 2 million Illinois residents to travel Memorial Day weekend
Airplane waiting on the runway

Over 800,000 passengers are scheduled to depart from O’Hare International Airport during Memorial Day weekend.

AP

This Memorial Day weekend, the “unofficial kickoff to summer,” Illinois residents are expected to hit the road in record numbers.

The American Automobile Association projects nearly 2.1 million Illinois residents will be traveling at least 50 miles this weekend, with a record number of about 1.9 million traveling by car. Overall, that’s an increase of about 70,000 Illinois travelers from last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

While the number of travelers has increased, it’s still shy of the record set in 2005 when 2.2 million Illinoisans traveled during the long holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, so this is a popular time for people to get on the road,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA’s The Auto Club Group.

Across the country, AAA said this weekend is the second busiest Memorial Day weekend on record, with nearly 44 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles.

“Today, we’re past the pandemic. People are comfortable traveling and want to travel,” Hart said.

Over the weekend, O’Hare International Airport is expected to be the fourth busiest airport in the U.S. with over 800,000 passengers scheduled to depart, according to Lindsay Schwimer, a spokesperson for travel booking app Hopper. The airport will be busiest between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hopper suggested travelers “take the first flight of the day,” since flights departing after 9 a.m. are twice as likely to be delayed than those scheduled between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m, according to a press release.

According to AAA, popular domestic destinations include Orlando, Seattle and New York, while international ones include Rome, Vancouver and London.

Since airports will be busy, Hart recommends that people arrive at the airport two or three hours in advance.

“We don’t want anyone rushing to the gate or missing their flights,” Hart said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Illinois gas prices are expected to average about $3.90 per gallon, compared to last year’s $3.95 per gallon, AAA said.

In Illinois, the busiest road will be Milwaukee to Chicago via I-94 E, especially around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to AAA.

Hart encourages travelers to beat commuter rush hour and leave before 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Travelers should get their cars checked before they hit the road to make sure things like batteries, tires and windshield wipers are in optimal shape, she added.

“We are anticipating that we will rescue nearly 378,000 motorists nationally,” Hart said. “The last thing we want to see is someone stranded on the side of the road.”

Kristen Lonergan, 41, from Lincoln Square said she and her husband plan to drive to the Indianapolis 500 car race over the weekend.

They’ve made the roughly six-hour round trip every year and have their routine down.

“Every year, we drive there and camp out there,” Lonergan said. “I took Friday off, so I’m going to try to leave here around like 10 a.m.”

While the couple is traveling, Lonergan’s dogs will stay at home — but still enjoying a “mini vacation” of their own, she said.

“They go to a local [dog boutique called] Canine Social Club. They love it there,” Lonergan said.

Next Up In News
'One in a million' blue-eyed cicadas found throughout Chicago area
State lawmaker promotes bill in House over sex abuse case settled by CPS for $800,000
Acusan de fraude al programa de préstamos PPP a otros 2 guardias de la Cárcel del Condado de Cook
Bartlett High School criticized for pausing yearbook distribution over photo described as antisemitic
Kidnappers abducted mother, infant son after Jefferson Park babysitting session
In DEA case that led to jet seizure in Gary, former Indiana beauty queen and two bank employees now charged
The Latest
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.
La Voz Chicago
Sueños 2024: Qué está permitido llevar, reglas de entrada, opciones de transporte y más
Sueños regresa a Grant Park el 25 y 26 de mayo y traerá a Chicago miles de aficionados a la música. Esto es lo que debes saber si planeas ir.
By Katie Anthony
 
oldphotos-11.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El regreso de la antigua Maxwell Street es un digno homenaje a la historia inmigrante de Chicago
La decisión de la Municipalidad de regresar temporalmente a los comerciantes de Maxwell Street a su hogar histórico a partir del próximo domingo, es una bonita manera de homenajear a un lugar que sirvió de punto de partida a una oleada tras otra de migrantes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cook County Jail
La Voz Chicago
Acusan de fraude al programa de préstamos PPP a otros 2 guardias de la Cárcel del Condado de Cook
Dos guardias de la cárcel están acusados de estafar al Programa de Protección de Pago (PPP, por sus siglas en inglés) creando negocios falsos para obtener préstamos destinados a negocios en dificultades durante la pandemia de COVID-19.
By Frank Main
 
Frank.jpg
The Watchdogs
In DEA case that led to jet seizure in Gary, former Indiana beauty queen and two bank employees now charged
Glenis Zapata, 34, of Lafayette, Indiana, who was working as a flight attendant, was indicted in Chicago on charges that she helped cocaine traffickers transport $310,000 in drug proceeds to Mexico on commercial airline trips.
By Frank Main
 
A small group of pro-life protesters hold anti-abortion signs, outside the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, during a Planned Parenthood fundraiser, Thursday, May 12, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
City Hall
Anti-abortion members of City Council stall approval of quiet zone around West Loop clinic
At the behest of Planned Parenthood, Ald. Bill Conway (34th) was trying for the second time in six months to establish a “quiet zone” around the abortion clinic operated by Family Planning Associates at 659 W. Washington Blvd., where women have been bullied and intimidated there on their way inside.
By Fran Spielman
 