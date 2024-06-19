The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Crews battle structure fire in East Garfield Park

Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a fire Wednesday at a building at 2810 W. Grand Ave. around 6 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
IMG_8453.jpg

A fire broke out Wednesday at a structure in the 2800 block of West Grand Avenue.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

A large fire broke out at a building in East Garfield Park on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the building at 2810 W. Grand Ave. around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Wednesday’s fire broke about a mile from the location of a four-alarm blaze that destroyed Commercial Pallet, 2029 W. Hubbard St., on Tuesday in West Town.

A number of dry, wooden pallets at the building burned, producing billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 200 firefighters and multiple engines worked to put out the fire, officials said.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Fire Department officials rotated crews in and out of the firefight Tuesday as high temperatures posed dehydration and heat exhaustion risks to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

